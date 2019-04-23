2019 MLB Pennant Odds: Rays Rise in AL, Dodgers Top NL

At last summer’s trade deadline, the Tampa Bay Rays sent ace pitcher Chris Archer to the Pittsburgh Pirates for two young players who had thus far failed to live up to their potential: starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Austin Meadows. Most thought the Pirates won that deal. They didn’t.

Tampa Bay is the biggest surprise in baseball. The Rays have one of MLB’s best records and are No. 1 in run differential as of this writing as well as holding down the AL East division lead. Yep, that’s the same AL East where the big-money New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox reside. Meadows is an early MVP candidate and Glasnow ditto for the Cy Young.

Obviously, a long way to go yet oddsmakers still aren’t respecting the Rays too much as they are +600 on the odds to win the AL Pennant at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Houston Astros are +225 favorites and they are starting to get things rolling. But why are the Yankees (+300) ahead of Tampa Bay? New York should be quite a force once (if) it gets everyone healthy. The Bombers currently have an MLB-high 13 players on the injured list.

The hugely disappointing Boston Red Sox (+600) continue to suffer from a World Series hangover and just got out of the AL East basement over the weekend. It should be noted that the last time the Red Sox won the World Series, which was 2013, they finished 71-91 and last in the AL East the following season. However, that 2014 team wasn’t as talented as the 2013 club due to some offseason losses. All the key Red Sox from last season are back. Ace Chris Sale has been a disaster thus far.

In the National League, the Dodgers remain +270 favorites on the odds to win the NL Pennant. While the Pirates might have been fleeced in that Archer deal, he’s pitching pretty well and part of the reason the Bucs are battling for the NL Central lead. Oddsmakers only list Pittsburgh at +1600 to win its first pennant since 1979.

The Philadelphia Phillies are +550 second-favorites in the NL. Bryce Harper got off to an early good start but has really cooled off. The Phillies just lost fellow outfielder Odubel Herrera to the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. Those types of injuries are prevalent early in the season. Big offseason reliever addition David Robertson also is on the injured list (elbow strain), but the Phils use a closer-by-committee and Robertson had been struggling.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.