Damian Lillard Sounds off on Tiger Woods’ Masters Win, Comeback

The performance from Tiger Woods at the 2019 Masters was nothing short of spectacular. After trailing by two strokes entering the fourth and final round, he completed an impressive comeback to win his fifth green jacket. But this one may have meant as much if not more than any of the others for Tiger, as it essentially completed his comeback after multiple injuries nearly derailed his career.

The sports world recognized that, and send some love to Woods after his victory. While plenty of messages praising Tiger for his performance were sent on social media, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard may have summed it up best.

Lillard’s message about bouncing back after hitting “rock bottom” is eye-opening, yet it’s true. Most didn’t think Woods would ever be able to get to the level where he was competing for a major championship win again after undergoing numerous back surgeries.

Tiger Woods’ Victory at Masters

For those who didn’t see the final scene (which is unlikely), the moment was pretty incredible to watch. Here’s a look at the scene, courtesy of The Masters.

Woods’ play on the back nine Sunday was the key to his victory, as he was exceptional when it mattered most. He put together a stretch of bogey-free holes from No. 11 through 17 which separated him from the field. He also birdied three of four holes from No. 13-16 and after shooting par on No. 17 needed just a bogey on the final hole to win.

This victory was Tiger’s first at the Masters since 2005. Beyond that, it was also the first major championship he’s won since 2008 when he took down the U.S. Open. In total, Woods now has 15 major championship victories. His career victories total sits at 108 since turning pro back in 1996.

Trail Blazers Get Playoffs Underway

While Lillard surely enjoyed watching Woods’ victory on Sunday, he also played a big part in leading the Blazers to a Game 1 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder later that night. Portland picked up the 104-99 win at home to keep homecourt advantage heading into Game 2 which will also be on their own floor.

In the victory, Lillard poured in 30 points on 9-of-21 shooting while knocking down 5-of-11 attempts from beyond the arc. He tacked on four rebounds, four assists and three steals as well. Game 2 is underway Tuesday night with the Blazers having an opportunity to grab a 2-0 lead before heading to Oklahoma City.

READ NEXT: Tiger Woods’ Nike Contract: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know