Francesco Molinari’s Wife Valentina & Their 2 Kids Caddied for Him in the Par 3

Francesco Molinari’s wife Valentina tends to keep a low profile despite her husband’s career. However, she is extremely supportive of his career and was on hand to congratulate him following his win at the British Open last year.

Molinari is currently sitting high atop the leaderboard at the Masters and could take home his second major title. His wife was in Augusta and served as his caddie in the Par 3 Contest before earlier this week. The Molinari’s two kids also served as caddies, helping their dad out on the course.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Molinaris Made the Par-3 Contest a Family Affair

The Par-3 Contest takes place on a nine-hole, par-27 course in the northeast corner of Augusta National Grounds. Golfers participate in a single round before kicking off the Masters Tournament each year.

It’s become a bit of a tradition for golfers to have their families come out for the event, many having their wives or kids caddie for them. This year, Molinari did exactly that. Valentina Molinari and the couple’s two children were dressed in their best caddie attire.

The Molinaris Shared a Sweet Moment Following Francesco’s British Open Win & He Credited Her for Always Watching Him When He Plays

Francesco Molinari played an exceptional game of golf at the 2018 British Open and ended up taking home his very first Major win. After taking his final shot of the day, Molinari was greeted by his wife, Valentina, who was one of the first to congratulate him. The two shared a hug and a kiss before the golfer was presented with the Claret Jug.

In an interview after the ceremony, Francesco talked about his wife and gave her credit for always watching him while he’s playing.

“I couldn’t watch Xander [Schauffele] play the last two holes, to be honest. That’s why I went to the putting green because I probably would have felt sick watching on TV. So big credit to my wife that watches me all the time. I don’t know how she does it. I couldn’t do it,” he told the media following his win.

READ NEXT: Meet Valentina Molinari, Francesco’s Wife