Heading into the final night of the regular season, there is still a lot left to be determined about the NBA playoff bracket. While fifteen of the sixteen postseason teams have clinched a playoff berth, the seeds are still a work in progress. The 2019 NBA playoffs start on Saturday, April 12.

The Pistons and Hornets are fighting for the final playoff spot in the East. Milwaukee has not only secured the No. 1 seed, but would have home-court advantage if they faced the Warriors in the NBA finals. The Bucks will play the Pistons, Hornets, Nets or Magic in the first round.

Giannis Antetokounmpo made his statement of the season in a comeback win over the Sixers. The MVP candidate is doing his best to exhibit a confident mindset.

“I was just trying to be confident,” Antetokounmpo told ESPN. “The most important thing is that your teammates see that you’re confident. Even when Bledsoe, one of our star players, and one of our most important pieces, is out, they don’t see you lose your composure and just give up and they see you’re confident, everybody gets confidence.”

The No. 4 Celtics vs. No. 5 Pacers Was the Only Confirmed Playoff Matchup Heading Into the Season Finale

Golden State is the No. 1 seed in the West. The Warriors will face the Clippers, Spurs or Thunder in the first round. The Nuggets and Rockets are fighting for the No. 2 seed in the West. A potential series featuring the Rockets and Thunder would offer fans a lot of star power. Former teammates James Harden and Russell Westbrook would square off in this matchup. The Jazz will be the No. 5 seed and likely face either the Blazers or Rockets.

Boston and Indiana was the only playoff matchup locked up heading into the final night of the regular season. The first five seeds in the East are already secured with the Raptors (No. 2), Sixers (No. 3) and Celtics (No. 4) filling out the teams with home-court in the first round.

Here is a look at the current NBA playoff bracket.

NBA Playoff Bracket 2019

Teams listed in bold are locked into their current seed. The bracket below is based on the standings heading into the final night of the NBA regular season. We will be updating the seeds as games go final.