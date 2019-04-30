Toronto figured to have a literally big issue in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Sixers duo of Joel Embiid and Boban Marjanovic. This didn’t prove to be the case in Game One, as the Raptors won 108-95 with just 18 points combined between the Philadelphia centers.

Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam notched 29 points (12-of-15 shooting) and 7 rebounds. This continued a trend from the 1st round versus the Magic, where he put up 24 points or more in 3 of 5 games.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pounder power forward averaged 16.9 points and 6.9 boards during the regular season. With fellow Raptors forward Serge Ibaka relegated to the bench, Siakam has stepped up to the plate in Toronto’s search for its first NBA Finals appearance.

Where’s he from? Let’s take a look at his background.

Pascal Siakam Nationality, Ethnicity & Background

According to his New Mexico State bio, Siakam’s hometown is Douala, a coastal city in Cameroon. His father Tchamo was the mayor of Makenene, a nearby town and commune (per Bleacher Report). His mother’s name is Victoire.

According to an ESPN piece by Jackie MacMullen, Tchamo passed in 2014 due to complications from a car accident.

Pascal had questions, but their mother, Victorie, was consumed with grief. Details were scarce. All the children knew was that Tchamo had been involved in a two-car collision and taken to a nearby hospital, where he had survived four days with Victorie at his side before dying of internal injuries. “It was so difficult for my mother; we didn’t push her,” James says. “All these years later, we are still learning bits and pieces.”

Before this, he competed at Luc Richard Mbah a Moute basketball camp in Cameroon. Much like Embiid before him, Siakam earned attention from America, particularly from current Raptors president Masai Ujiri. He was working at Basketball Without Borders at the time.

If he played well and showed promise, he’d score a ticket to America like his brothers had before him. When it was his turn to scrimmage, he played with a fervor he hoped would distinguish him, leaping to block shots, diving for loose balls. His shooting skills were rudimentary, but, as Ujiri notes, “His effort was memorable.”

Siakam landed a scholarship to play at God’s Academy in Lewisville (Tex.), and earned a scholarship offer to play at New Mexico State a year later. Per 247 Sports, it was his only Division I offer.

In 2 seasons in Las Cruces, he put up a stat line of 16.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. By the 2016 NBA Draft, he was drafted No. 27 overall by Toronto.

He’s still motivated by his father and plays for him every time he hits the court.

“I ask myself what my father would think of me making it to the NBA every day,” Siakam told Bleacher Report. “I hope he’s proud. I hope he’s watching down and realizing that his dream became a reality. But that’s a question I ask myself every day.”

The Raptors face off against the Sixers in Toronto at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.