Trey Mullinax Wife: Is Golfer Married?

26-year old Trey Mullinax has surged up the RBC Heritage Open leaderboard early, notching a birdie on the 2nd hole to trail Dustin Johnson by a stroke on the final day.

The Birmingham (Ala.) native is a 6-foot-2, 210-pounder with just one 2nd place finish in his short PGA Tour career at the 2018 Valero Texas Open. He also has 4 top-10 finishes since joining the tour in 2015.

His wife is Abigail Mullinax, who he married back in 2017. Here’s a quick bio on the couple.

Trey & Abigail Mullinax Relationship Details

In an interview with PGATour.com, he mentioned that she went to UAB, while he was a star player for the Alabama Crimson Tide golf team until 2014. He also talked about his proposal.

She (fiancé Abi) loves to be outdoors. We went hiking, I proposed and she had no idea it was coming. It was something I’ll remember forever. We got engaged the week before the event in Louisiana.

According to Golfworld, the Mullinax’s got married in March 2017 in Birmingham.

honeymoon in Puerto Rico sounds pretty nice. But for Trey Mullinax, despite getting married on Saturday, this week’s journey is actually a business trip. On Thursday, just five days after he and high school sweetheart Abi Essman said their vows, the PGA Tour rookie went back to work, firing a 63 to take the first-round lead at the Puerto Rico Open… …We assume he also thanked his bride for being so understanding. Mullinax got married in Birmingham, Ala., and several of former teammates at the University of Alabama, including Justin Thomas, were in attendance.

They are the same age, as 4 years ago, Trey celebrated Abi’s 22nd birthday with an Instagram post that read: “Thankful for this day for this day because it’s the day that my best friend was brought to this world. She is an amazing woman inside and out and I’m thankful to have her in my life. Happy birthday @abiessman can’t wait for #22 more.”

They have a daughter together named Sawyer Ann, who was born on Sep. 28 last year. Sawyer frequents his social media posts, and she’s a total cutie.

They also have a golden retriever puppy named Hogan, as confirmed in May 2017, just a few months after they got hitched.