After an incredibly exciting first round, Jessica Andrade caught Rose Namajunas against the cage and picked up a knockout via a vicious slam to secure the strawweight championship belt. With Namajunas looking like the best version of herself in the first round, few expected the surprise knockout slam, reminiscent of UFC legend Quinten ‘Rampage’ Jackson.

Andrade was mostly brutalized in the first two rounds, despite landing a few of her now patented slams earlier on in the fight. Namajunas was effectively able to pick Andrade apart on the feet at will, bloodying the challenger within the first minute on the back of her crisp striking.

So how did Andrade completely flip the script in this fight?

WATCH: Jessica Andrade KO’s Rose Namajunas With Brutal Slam to Win Belt

Rose was initially fighting the slam well, but eventually, Andrade wore through her defenses and brutally slammed her on her head to essentially knock her out. A few follow up punches were thrown before the ref jumped in but the knockout was arguably the most brutal in the history of women’s MMA.

With the win, Andrade finally secures her UFC gold after failing in her previous attempt. One of the strongest fighters in the history of the women’s UFC, Andrade showed incredible heart to survive the vicious standup game of Namajunas before showing off her trademarked strength that won the fight for her. Namajunas looked great enough in the fight leading up to the finish that it is likely that she simply is able to get another immediate shot at the belt though that remains to be seen.