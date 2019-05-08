AT&T Byron Nelson Odds: Brooks Koepka Betting Favorite

In preparation for defending his PGA Championship title next week at Bethpage Black, Brooks Koepka will try to add another win to his resume as he enters the AT&T Byron Nelson starting Thursday in Dallas. Koepka is one of the few big names who will be playing the new Trinity Forest Golf Club later this week, and he will do so as the +650 betting favorite (wager $100 to win $650) on the AT&T Byron Nelson odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Koepka topped Tiger Woods to win his third career major in the PGA Championship last August, and the event has been moved to May for the first time this year. The 29-year-old Florida native tied for second behind Woods in the Masters last month and finished as the runner-up in the AT&T Byron Nelson three years ago when Sergio Garcia won it.

Woods and Garcia may be sitting out this year’s tournament, but there are a few more top contenders to consider betting on the golf odds before it gets underway. Dallas native Jordan Spieth is listed as the +1800 third choice behind Koepka and Hideki Matsuyama (+1600), although he has yet to crack the Top 20 in a tournament this year. Spieth’s struggles have been well-documented, with him missing the cut three times and tying for 21st in the Masters for his best recent finish over his past 10 tournaments overall.

Matsuyama finished a disappointing 31st in the Wells Fargo Championship last week after entering that tournament as one of the favorites, and he was even worse in the Masters tying for 32nd. However, he was eighth in THE PLAYERS Championship prior to that and remains one of the more popular names on the betting board this week.

Defending champion Aaron Wise is among the next group of contenders at +2500 on the odds to win the AT&T Byron Nelson, just behind Henrik Stenson (+2200) and ahead of Branden Grace, Marc Leishman and Patrick Reed, who are all sitting at +2800. Leishman was the runner-up last year behind Wise, who shot a record 23-under-par 261 to finish three strokes ahead of him.

Reed is another big name who has had trouble finding success recently much like Spieth. The 2018 Masters champion tied for 28th in the Wells Fargo Championship and has missed the cut in two of the past four tournaments he has entered.

