Damian Lillard’s Shoes: Mom, Gina Johnson, Honored With Adidas Dame 5 Colorway

Damian Lillard paid tribute to his mom, Gina Johnson, with his Adidas shoes, the Dame 5’s. Lillard wore his signature Dame 5’s with the mint green colorway during Game 6 against the Nuggets, and it would not be a surprise if he wore them again on Mother’s Day.

“With Mother’s Day coming up, I had to wear my mom’s Suga Gee colorway of the #Dame5 last night. Available at my @adidasHoops store,” Lillard tweeted after the game.

According to KGW, mint green is Johnson’s favorite color so the shoe is a nod to his mother. Johnson admitted her Mother’s Day plans took a turn thanks to the Blazers-Nuggets Game 7. Lillard’s mom, who often sits with C.J. McCollum’s mother, will be in Denver for the big game.

“We’re going to go watch them win,” Johnson told Fox 12 Oregon. “I think a whole lot of them will have to split the Mother’s Day with the basketball game.”

Here is a closer look at the Suga Gee colorway.

Lillard Has a Number of Themes for the Adidas Dame 5 Including a Black Panther Colorway

With the release of the new movie Avengers: Endgame, Adidas launched the “Heroes Among Us” collection where they paired five basketball players with their favorite Marvel superheroes. Lillard was paired with the Black Panther as The Undefeated detailed.

Adidas dropped the limited-edition “Heroes Among Us” collection. The brand teamed up with Marvel to transform five athletes into superheroes with character-themed basketball sneakers: James Harden as Tony Stark for an Iron Man Harden Vol. 3, Candace Parker as Carol Danvers for a Captain Marvel Pro Vision, John Wall as Steve Rogers for a Captain America N3XT L3V3L, Tracy McGrady as the most beloved agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a Nick Fury TMAC 1, and Lillard as T’Challa for a Black Panther Dame 5.

Lillard received a custom-pair of Black Panther Dame 4’s by a local sneaker artist. The shoes were never released to the public but seemed to get the idea rolling at Adidas to launch a full-blown Marvel campaign.

Adidas senior director of footwear Rashad Williams noted that Lillard was a perfect fit for the Black Panther edition of Dame 5’s.

“A natural fit,” Williams explained to The Undefeated. “Coming off the release of Black Panther last year, there was a lot of excitement around the movie and a lot of people doing customs. Dame naturally said, ‘Hey, I would love to do something that connects to Black Panther.’ ”

According to ESPN, Lillard signed a 10-year deal with Adidas in 2014 and the endorsement contract could be worth up to $100 million.

Lillard Noted Mother’s Day Is Not Just Another Day

Prior to Game 7 against the Nuggets, Lillard noted that they are treating the contest like any other game, but he wanted to make sure fans knew Mother’s Day was significant. Lillard spoke about his relationship with his mom.

“Obviously none of us would be here without our mothers,” Lillard noted to Yahoo Sports. “They go through the most pain, and the most stress and suffering to give us life…My relationship with my mother is special. A lot of people don’t have some one in their corner a hundred percent of the time, somebody who supports them a hundred percent of the time — show them love, teach you, care about you… teach you to be the right kind of person.”