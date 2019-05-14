Erica Herman, Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend, Named in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman, has been named in a lawsuit after a man named Nicholas Immesberger got drunk at Woods’ restaurant in Jupiter, Florida, and later died.

Immesberger, 24, worked as a bartender at The Woods restaurant. According to a lawsuit filed by his parents, Immesberger stayed at the restaurant for a few hours after his shift on December 10. According to the court documents, he was served alcohol to the point of “severe intoxication” before driving home. On his way home, he crashed his car and died.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed in court on Monday, May 13.

Here’s what you need to know:

Immesberger’s Blood-Alcohol Level Was .256 & His Parents Say Woods & Herman Knew of His ‘Habitual Use of Alcohol’

Legal court documents reveal that Immesberger’s blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at .256. The lawsuit alleges that Woods and Herman both knew that Immesberger had a problem with alcohol and that they knowingly served him despite having that knowledge.

“The employees, management, and owners of The Woods over-served a young man they knew was suffering with the disease of alcoholism,” the lawsuit reads, in part. “[They] ignored Immesberger’s disease, they fueled it by over-serving him alcohol to the point of severe intoxication and then sending him out to his car to drive home. As a result of this negligence, Immesberger crashed his vehicle and died on December 10, 2018, after leaving The Woods.”

Immesberger’s parents also claim that Herman not only knew their son but that she personally sought him out to work at The Woods.

You can read the full lawsuit below.

Nicholas Immesberger lawsuit by on Scribd

“Well, we’re all very sad that Nick passed away. It was a terrible night, a terrible ending, and just — we feel bad for him and his entire family. It’s very sad,” Woods said on Tuesday, according to ESPN. He has not commented on the lawsuit directly.

Immesberger’s Parents Are Seeking More Than $15,000 From Woods & Herman, Whom They Believe Are at Fault

Immesberger’s parents are seeking more than $15,000 in damages to cover medical and funeral expenses as well as other emotional damages.

Immesberger’s parents claim that their son was socially drinking with Herman and Woods just a few days before the crash that claimed their son’s life.

Because Herman is the general manager at The Woods, the lawsuit claims that she has a responsibility to ensure that patrons are not overserved. For this reason, Immesberger’s parents feel that she is at fault.

“Herman was directly responsible for ensuring that her employees and management [at] her boyfriend’s ‘Flagship Restaurant’ were not overserving its employees/customers,” the lawsuit reads.

Woods Met Herman at The Woods

Herman has worked as the general manager of Tiger’s restaurant for more than a year. It is believed that Herman and Woods first met at the restaurant, sometime in 2017, when they first started dating.

Herman and Woods live a relatively quiet, low-key life in Florida. Herman has been on-hand to support Woods at most of the major championships that he has competed in over the past two years. Most recently, she congratulated him following his win at The Masters last month.

Before The Masters, however, Woods and Herman hadn’t been seen in public together since December.

