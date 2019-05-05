James Harden Eye Injury: What Happened to Rockets Star?

James Harden’s eyes still show the effects of being poked in the face by Draymond Green early in the first quarter during Game 2. Harden suffered a lacerated left eyelid and contusions in both eyes. Here is a look at the play where Green poked Harden while they both went up for a rebound.



Green was seen apologizing to Harden as he walked off the court to get medical attention. Harden returned later in the game and will play in Game 3. Leading up to Saturday’s matchup, Harden admitted to still experiencing symptoms of the injury.

“Nah, still tough,” Harden told Sports Illustrated. “Especially in bright lights. But I can see y’all a little bit better, so that’s all that matters.”

Harden’s eyes still looked bad during media availability prior to Game 3. Here is a look at both of Harden’s eyes just days before Game 3.

After Game 2, Harden admitted that he “barely can see.” Harden was seen wincing throughout Game 2, and it will be interesting to see what impact it will have on his play in Game 3.

Harden Suffered Bruised Retina’s in Both Eyes During Game 2

According to ESPN’s Lisa Salters, Harden sustained bruised retinas in both eyes. The eye doctor who examined the Rockets star noted he did not know how Harden was able to play the rest of Game 2 with the injuries.

Some Rockets Reportedly Doubt the Severity of Harden’s Injury

Despite Harden’s eyes looking incredibly red, some Warriors players doubt the severity of the injury, per Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

There’s a few players in that locker room that’s not buying the whole James Harden eye being extremely hurt. They were talking about some of the shots he was shooting during the game, then he gets to the free throw line, and he was squinting like he can’t see it.

The Rockets headed into Game 3 at risk of going down 0-3 in the series to the Warriors. Houston head coach Mike D’Antoni noted he wanted the team to “impose their will” in Game 3.

“Who imposes their will? Champions come from your heart and your head and your willpower. It doesn’t come from ‘I play prettier than you do,’” D’Antoni said, per USA Today. “You’ve got to get down in the mud. You’ve got to slug it out. That’s where you make champions. Champion is a personality thing. We’ve got to impose our will.”

Warriors Coach Immitated James Harden Drawing a Foul Before a Press Conference

I still can’t believe Steve Kerr pretended to flop and call a foul before he started his press conference with the media. These teams do not like each other. (Via @anthonyVslater) pic.twitter.com/A3QI3GbjsI — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) April 29, 2019

There already appeared to be animosity between the two teams prior to the latest incident. Steve Kerr opened up a press conference prior to Game 2 likely pretending to be Harden drawing a foul.

“I still can’t believe Steve Kerr pretended to flop and call a foul before he started his press conference with the media. These teams do not like each other. (Via @anthonyVslater),” The Athletic’s Alykhan Bijani tweeted.