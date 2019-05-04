2019 Kentucky Derby Odds & Betting Trends

The biggest day in North American thoroughbred horse racing, no offense to the Breeders’ Cup, is always the first Saturday in May and the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville. This year is the 145th Run for the Roses, and perhaps we should just refer to it as the Bob Baffert Derby.

Remember when it was impossible for a horse to complete the Triple Crown of winning the Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes over five grueling weeks? No longer the case. American Pharoah completed the Triple Crown in 2015 and Justify did it again last year.

Both horses were trained by Baffert. His five Derby wins as a trainer are one shy of the record set by Ben A. Jones in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s. Baffert has the three betting favorites on the Kentucky Derby odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com this year in Game Winner (+400), Roadster (+450) and Improbable (+500). The last trainer to win the Kentucky Derby in back-to-back years? Baffert, naturally, with Silver Charm in 1997 and Real Quiet the following year.

Game Winner was second in the Arkansas Derby and starts from Post 15, which has produced three winners. Game Winner won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Churchill Downs last November but has two second-place finishes in 2019.

Game Winner and Roadster will start next to one another with Roadster from Post 16 in the 20-horse field – always the biggest field of any race. Trainers/jockeys hate their horse starting from Post 20, but that has at least produced one Kentucky Derby winner: Big Brown in 2008. The only post to never produce a winner is No. 17. Roadster comes in off a win at the Grade I Arkansas Derby.

Improbable was undefeated in three starts during his two-year-old season, but has two second-place finishes in 2019. Improbable starts from Post 5. That slot has produced the most winners with 10, last Always Dreaming in 2017.

The betting favorite early this week at sports betting sites was Omaha Beach at +300 – the post-time favorite has won this race the past six years. California-based horses have won the Derby in four of the previous five years and that’s where Omaha Beach is from. He was unbeaten in three starts this year.

However, disappointing news on Wednesday for trainer Richard Mandella, who not only has yet to saddle a Derby winner but no Derby horse at all since 2004. Omaha Beach was scratched with a breathing problem that isn’t life- or career-threatening. That got Bodexpress into the field and he’ll start from Post 20. It also moved Roadster from that hexed Post 17 to 16. All horses in Posts 13-20 in the original draw moved one spot following Omaha Beach being scratched.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.