Pelicans Roster & Starting Lineup With Zion Williamson Updated for 2019

Zion Williamson is headed to the New Orleans Pelicans as the team hopes to greatly reshape their roster heading into the 2019-20 season.

While it is still early, let’s take a look at the Pelicans projected lineup and roster heading into next season based on what we know so far. FA stands for free agent, RFA means restricted free agent and PO means there can be a player option for next season.

New Orleans Pelicans Roster & Starting Lineup for 2019-20

C- Anthony Davis, Christian Wood, Jahlil Okafor

PF- Zion Williamson, Julius Randle (PO), Cheick Diallo (RFA)

SF- Jrue Holiday, Kenrich Williams, Solomon Hill, Stanley Johnson (RFA)

SG- E’Twaun Moore, Ian Clark (FA), Dairis Bertan, Trevon Bluiett (RFA)

PG- Elfrid Payton (FA), Frank Jackson

This lineup is based on Davis staying with the Pelicans, as unlikely as that may seem. Even if the Pelicans opt to trade Davis, they still have a lot of options to strengthen their roster. New Orleans could even be a slight player in free agency as Real GM’s Keith Smith projects the Pelicans will have $19.6 million and could push that number up to as much as $26.5 million.

New Orleans now has question marks with both their current big men in Davis and Julius Randle. The former Lakers power forward has a player option for next season, and it would be no surprise if he exercised it with Williamson coming to town.

New Orleans Pelicans Roster & Starting Lineup If Anthony Davis Traded

C- Julius Randle (PO), Christian Wood, Jahlil Okafor

PF- Zion Williamson (Draft), Cheick Diallo (RFA), Guerschon Yabusele

SF- Jayson Tatum, Kenrich Williams, Solomon Hill,

SG- Jrue Holiday, E’Twaun Moore, Terance Mann (Draft), Dairis Bertan,

PG- Marcus Smart, Carsen Edwards (Draft), Frank Jackson

The Pelicans could still opt to trade Davis and the team with the most assets to offer is the Celtics. Boston was not able to be involved in trade talks for Davis during the season because of a complicated NBA rule. Now that Kyrie Irving is a free agent, the Celtics can engage with the Pelicans about a potential deal this offseason.

Boston could offer some combination of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and draft picks. One trade that works under the cap is Boston trading Tatum along with Marcus Smart and Guerschon Yabusele for Davis. The above lineup is what the Pelicans lineup would look like after this potential trade.

We also factored in the totality of the Pelicans draft picks based on our latest mock draft projections. Carsen Edwards and Terance Mann are the Pelicans second-round picks in the upcoming draft. If Davis is traded, there could be more room on the roster for Randle to stay to play alongside Williamson.

This lineup does not factor in potential free agent additions. Even without Davis, the Pelicans have a nice young nucleus to build around if they are able to add a player like Tatum in exchange for the big man.