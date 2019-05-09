Pascal Siakam College: Raptors Forward Received One Offer in High School

Pascal Siakam is making a pretty emphatic statement in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Raptors forward is thoroughly outplaying his Sixers counterpart Joel Embiid, as Toronto leads 3-2 heading into Game 6 tonight in Philadelphia (8 p.m. EST, ESPN).

While Embiid’s consistent health problems, from knee tendinitis to stomach viruses, is certainly playing a role, there’s no doubt Siakam is taking advantage. He scored 25 points to Embiid’s 13 in a Game 5 rout. In the opener, Siakam notched 29 to Embiid’s 16.

If you had told people five years ago that this would happen, most would’ve rolled their eyes. Siakam, then a 6-foot-9, 210-pounder out of Cameroon, held just one college offer from New Mexico State for the 2013 cycle. Meanwhile, Embiid was a 5-star in the same class that committed to Kansas.

Let’s look at Siakam’s journey from no star to playoff breakout.

Pascal Siakam College Recruitment & Stats

According to his New Mexico State bio, Siakam’s hometown is Douala, a coastal city in Cameroon. His father Tchamo was the mayor of Makenene, a nearby town and commune (per Bleacher Report). His mother’s name is Victoire.

According to an ESPN piece by Jackie MacMullen, Tchamo passed in 2014 due to complications from a car accident.

Pascal had questions, but their mother, Victorie, was consumed with grief. Details were scarce. All the children knew was that Tchamo had been involved in a two-car collision and taken to a nearby hospital, where he had survived four days with Victorie at his side before dying of internal injuries. “It was so difficult for my mother; we didn’t push her,” James says. “All these years later, we are still learning bits and pieces.”

Before this, he competed at Luc Richard Mbah a Moute basketball camp in Cameroon. Much like Embiid before him, Siakam earned attention from America, particularly from current Raptors president Masai Ujiri. He was working at Basketball Without Borders at the time.

If he played well and showed promise, he’d score a ticket to America like his brothers had before him. When it was his turn to scrimmage, he played with a fervor he hoped would distinguish him, leaping to block shots, diving for loose balls. His shooting skills were rudimentary, but, as Ujiri notes, “His effort was memorable.”

Siakam landed a scholarship to play at God’s Academy in Lewisville (Tex.), and earned the scholarship offer to play at New Mexico State a year later.

In two seasons in Las Cruces, he put up a stat line of 16.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. He averaged 20.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 34 games in 2015–16 en route to unanimous Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors.

By the 2016 NBA Draft, he was drafted No. 27 overall by Toronto. He’s still motivated by his father and plays for him every time he hits the court.

“I ask myself what my father would think of me making it to the NBA every day,” Siakam told Bleacher Report. “I hope he’s proud. I hope he’s watching down and realizing that his dream became a reality. But that’s a question I ask myself every day.”