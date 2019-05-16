Patrick Ewing Didn’t Have Knicks’ Respect, Legend Anthony Mason Once Revealed

The Knicks’ 90s glory days are long-gone. New York is looking to bring them back.

Many believe that the New York Knicks are going to dive head first into acquiring free-agent to be Kevin Durant in this summer’s NBA free agency sweepstakes.

Will he come to NYC?

“The Knicks are quietly, I believe, becoming attractive,” FS1’s Jason McIntyre told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast earlier this year.

Remember this name: Royal Ivey.

A Knicks assistant coach under head coach, David Fizdale, Ivey, a Harlem native is quite close to Durant. The two were Texas Longhorns teammates and teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder for three years.

KD is the godfather of Ivey’s daughter, Lyric Ella and a league source shared with me that Durant will be in Ivey’s wedding this summer.

The New Orleans Pelicans got the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA Draft, much to the chagrin of many Knicks fans.

The Knicks, the NBA’s worst team, with a 17-65 record this season, will select third in June’s draft.

Last night, the Knicks had Patrick Ewing represent them at the NBA Draft Lottery.

Ewing played 17 years in the NBA, 15 of those as a Knick before he was traded to the Seattle Supersonics for Vin Baker. Ewing finished his career averaging 21 points and a shade under 10 rebounds per game. Ewing and the Knicks had some memorable moment. Lets see, there was the time in 1990 when the Hoya Destroya scored 51 points on Kevin McHale, Kevin McHale and Larry Bird at The Garden. ​

“I was still hoping that we were going to get the No. 1 pick, but three’s very good I think,’’ Ewing said.

“I’m proud and whoever we draft I know they’re going to be happy and proud to be a New York Knick. We struggled for a few years. Hopefully this will be the stepping stone to helping them get back where they need to be.’’

In an unearthed interview with late Knicks legend, Anthony Mason on the Real Fans Real Talk Television Show, Mason expressed that he felt Ewing was not taken seriously for real jobs within the organization.

“I guess you could sit there and say a whole lot of stuff,” Mason told host, Trip Yung.

“But you gotta be in there to really see. I’ve tried to get jobs, my man [Charles] Oakley tried to get jobs, Pat tried to get jobs and at some point where they seem like they don’t respect or, you know; realize what we’ve done and give us that opportunity. You stop looking at them as much.”

Mason was a member of the 1994 Eastern Conference champion Knicks. During that time, he was named the NBA’s 1995 Sixth Man of the Year.

As a member of the Miami Heat, he was named an NBA all-star in 2001.

He retired in 2003 and finished with career averages of 10.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Mason died on February 28, 2015, with congestive heart failure.

A native of Queens, NY, Mason’s discussion of the Knicks a few years ago are still as relevant then as they are now. How do the Knicks get better?

“I wouldn’t be scared to pull the trigger,” Mason told Real Fans Real Talk.