Ric Flair’s Daughter Charlotte Active on Instagram Before News of Her Dad’s Health Broke

Ric Flair’s daughter Charlotte was active on social media just one hour before TMZ reported that her dad was rushed to the hospital after suffering a “medical emergency.” The report indicates that Flair was taken to a hospital in the Atlanta area on Thursday morning and a source told the outlet that the situation is “very serious.”

Further details about what is wrong with Flair were not made available.

Charlotte Hasn’t Spoken Out About Her Dad’s Current Health or Status

Charlotte Flair, whose real name is Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr, followed in her father’s footsteps and joined the WWE. To date, she has won eight WWE Women’s Championships.

On Thursday, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram a little before 12 p.m. Eastern.

“On the edge of paradise,” she captioned the selfie, which she shared with her 3.6 million followers. You can see the pic above.

The photo has received more than 41,000 likes since Charlotte uploaded it. She has not commented on her dad’s health, nor has she made mention of his recent reported hospitalization. Interestingly, fans also did not use the comments section on the photo to question the WWE star about her father.

The Last Photo That Charlotte Shared of Her Dad Was Back in February

Charlotte is very active on social media and often posts photos on Instagram and Twitter. The last photo that she posted of her dad was back in February, in honor of his 70th birthday.

Ric Flair Appears to Have Been Active on Twitter Just 3 Hours Ago

Just a couple of hours before Charlotte posted her latest selfie, her dad posted a “Throwback Thursday” photo on Twitter. Of course, this could have been automated or it may have been uploaded by a member of Flair’s team.

Flair’s Twitter account is very active and messages go out nearly every day.

