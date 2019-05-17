Steph Curry vs. Seth Curry Stats: How Many Points Did Brothers Have in Game 2?

Steph Curry, Warriors: 37 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists

Seth Curry, Blazers: 16 points, 2 assists

Western Conference Finals Game 2: Warriors 114 Blazers 111 Final

Steph Curry is squaring off with his brother, Seth Curry, in the Western Conference Finals. We are here to breakdown Steph and Seth’s stats from Game 2 of the Blazers-Warriors series. Prior to the series, Seth admitted it is a good feeling to be on the court for the Western Conference Finals rather than watching his brother play from the stands.

“So many years I’ve watched Steph play in the Western Conference final, the NBA Finals, being in the crowd,” Seth noted to NBA.com. “It’s going to be fun to be out there on the court, competing, to get to that final. It’s a dream come true for us, but our families are going to have a lot of fun as well.”

The Blazers jumped out to a hot start and finished the first half with a double-digit lead. Thanks to a furious comeback by the Warriors in the third quarter, Game 2 was headed to the fourth quarter tied.

Seth hit a big three to put the Blazers up by seven points with close to five minutes left in the game. He followed it up by stealing the ball from his brother on the very next possession but turned the ball over himself.