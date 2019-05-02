In what has become a fan-favorite tradition, the Philadelphia 76ers ring a replica of the Liberty Bell before their home games. The bell first made its appearance in 2013 and was initially intended for players to touch before taking the court. However, after going on a winning streak where players refused to touch the Bell, it was quickly removed.

Eventually, the bell would resurface during the 2014-2015 season in its current format. Lil Dicky was the last person to ring the Sixers bell, sounding off before game five of the Sixers’ first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets.

Who Is Ringing the Bell at Sixers vs. Raptors Game 3?

There is considerable speculation on who is going to be ringing the Sixers bell tonight and the Sixers have yet to announce the ringer (stay tuned here though, we’ll keep you updated as soon as the ringer is announced).

One popular option is someone who has some experience ringing the bell. Meek Mill, fresh out of prison in 2018, rang the bell prior to the Sixers first postseason series win since 2012. Meek, who is unable to travel to Toronto and one of the Sixers biggest public supporters, is a popular choice among fans to help ignite the crowd before the game.

Philadelphia Sixers & Toronto Raptors Eastern Conference Semifinal Check In

Through two games, the Sixers and Raptors sit even at one game apiece. The Raptors took an initial series lead on the back of Kawhi Leonard‘s masterful game one. However, despite another strong outing in game two from Leonard, the rest of the Raptors struggled as they dropped a home game and handed homecourt advantage over to the Sixers.

Leonard, in particular, has been stellar so far in the series. With a 45 point outing followed by a 35 point outing and going for above 50% from the field in both affairs, Leonard has been the driving force offensively for the Raptors. Defensively, Leonard and the Raptors have been stellar, effectively holding the superstar-laden Sixers in check. However, Leonard needs help from his supporting cast if the Raptors want to regain homecourt advantage and pick up a necessary road win in Philadelphia.

The Sixers saw a glimmer of hope after a brutal game one when they switched Ben Simmons onto Leonard. While Kawhi still scorched the Sixers with Simmons on him, he did so at a slightly less efficient clip, especially from deep. Simmons’ length and athleticism allow him to hang with Leonard and make life tough on him. The Sixers don’t have anyone who is going to outright stop Leonard but using Simmons along with help defenders to force other Raptors to beat you can at least slow him down.