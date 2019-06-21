Presidential Candidate Lists Baker Mayfield as His Hero

The New York Times recently asked the crowded group of 2020 Democrats running for President a series of questions — everything ranging from their thoughts on gun ownership to climate change.

One of the 18 questions the 21 candidates answers was simply: who is your hero and why.

Answers varied from Abraham Lincoln to mothers and wives. But Tim Ryan, a congressman from Ohio, decided to drop Cleveland Browns second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield as his answer for his personal hero.

“Wow,” Ryan says. “Right now it’s like Baker Mayfield, the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns.”

Talk about playing to your base. Ryan did go on to list John F. Kennedy as his political hero.

It’s not the first time Ryan has shown his affinity for the Browns’ QB. He posted a photo with his family recently talking about being on the campaign trail sporting a Baker Mayfield shirt.

I couldn’t do this campaign if it weren’t for my family–my wife, Andrea and my three kids, Mason, Bella, and Brady. #TeamRyan #OurFutureIsNow pic.twitter.com/mF66Iv271j — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) April 5, 2019

Ryan has served as the U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 13th congressional district since 2003.

Baker Mayfield Building Expectations With Browns

Ryan’s not along in having Mayfield as his hero. The former first round pick has helped change the culture in Cleveland and has fans of the famously struggling franchise thinking Super Bowl.

The Browns haven’t made the playoffs since 2002, back when Mayfield was just a fresh-faced peewee player. If the team hope to get back to the postseason, the former Heisman winner will have to play a big role both with his play and leadership.

Mayfield played in 14 games during his rookie year — starting 13 after supplanting Tyrod Taylor as the starter in Week 3. He completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

“There are a lot of misnomers out there about Baker,” Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said at minicamp. “Baker works his tail off in everything that he does, and it is no different this year than it was last year.”

Mayfield also has the support of his running-mate and new wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who seems more than willing to go to bat for his new QB, no matter the cause.

“I know that I’m always going to back him, right, wrong, indifferent,” Beckham said of Mayfield at minicamp. “You know the whole T.O. joke, ‘That’s my quarterback’? That’s my guy. Baker was a friend, a brother to me before I got on this team and now for him to be my quarterback, I’m always going to back him.”

