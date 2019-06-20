Bol Bol NBA Draft Projection: Final Mocks & Best Team Fits

Bol Bol may be the biggest unknown heading into tonight’s NBA Draft (7 p.m. EST, ESPN). On one hand, the former Oregon center boasts an impressive 7-foot-2 frame, complete with a 52 percent rate from 3-point land. On the other, he only played nine games last year for the Ducks due to a season-ending foot injury.

A few weeks after a Dec. 12 stress fracture against San Diego, Bol announced his college career was over via a post on Instagram.

“Playing for my dream school under my favorite Coach Altman has been the Best part of my life and sadly it has come to end sooner than I would Like but thank you for all those who rocking with me & all Oregon fans. I’m coming back 100x harder & for all the people who doubt me and hate on me keep on doing it #goducks.”

Since then, he has showed up to workouts, showing that he can put enough weight on the foot to show off his elite athleticism. Here’s a video of a workout he did back in March.

Bol Bol back. Foot injury limited him to only nine games as a frosh last season at Oregon, but super skilled for a 7-footer. Going to be a wild card on draft night. pic.twitter.com/RKQmzjEyD8 — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) May 29, 2019

He was also quoted this week that he’s “100 percent healthy.” TMZ Sports reported that he was dancing at a Los Angeles nightclub “with a bunch of attractive ladies.”

Bol Bol NBA Draft Projections & Mocks

In terms of mock drafts, our own Jonathan Adams has him going No. 20 to the Celtics, who acquired the pick in a trade with the Clippers.

Meanwhile, SI.com’s Jeremy Woo has Bol going a few spots higher to the Indiana Pacers at No. 18 overall. He notes that several teams will not go for the risk, as his most recent NBA workout went for just 30 minutes, but that his 3-point shooting and blocking acumen deserve a look from someone early.

On the other hand, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz had Bol as a lottery selection during NCAA Tournament time. They had him coming off the board at No. 14 overall, which would also be to Boston.

Bol Bol Scouting Report & Best Fit

The son of former NBA blocks leader Manute Bol was called “a Whole New Kind of Basketball Player” by The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman.

Bol is an effective shot blocker; he blocked 12.4 percent of opposing shots while he was on the floor at Oregon, a figure that would’ve ranked 10th in college basketball if he’d played a qualifying number of minutes. But his shot is the skill which makes him an NBA player. He hit on 52 percent of his 25 attempts at Oregon and 48.9 percent on 45 attempts on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit. His father’s shot had a windup like a Fernando Valenzuela screwball and launched from well above his head. “It was kind of like a slingshot,” says Bol of his father’s shot. Meanwhile, Bol shoots from out in front of his face. It might be blockable, but it’s reliable.

So, Bol is an unpolished player on both offense and defense, but he has the ability to be a deadly interior shot blocker and 3-point specialist. He sounds like a perfect fit for the Golden State Warriors.

Steve Kerr and company have the No. 28 pick, so Bol is probably out of range for them at this time. However, with Andre Bogut aging, DeMarcus Cousins likely gone and few other consistent options in the frontcourt, Bol could be a system fit and an immediate presence inside.

In terms of realistic options, Boston makes sense. With the recent snub from Anthony Davis and loss of Al Horford, Bol would be an immediate plug-in for the Celtics frontcourt.