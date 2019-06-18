Chandler Jones Hasn’t Forgotten Patriots Trading Him, Feeling Rejected

Linebacker Chandler Jones hasn’t played for the New England Patriots since 2016. But the lessons he learned from coach Bill Belichick have stayed with him throughout his three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

For one thing, the Patriots showed Jones, 29, that the NFL can be a cold business. With one year remaining on his rookie contract, Jones was traded to Arizona for guard Jonathan Cooper and a 2016 second-round draft pick. Realizing he was considered expendable early in his career is something that he hasn’t forgotten going into his eighth NFL season.

“I feel like at any time I can be traded,” Jones told Kyle Odegard of AZCardinals.com. “It might sound bizarre to say, but I’m someone who has been in that situation. I’ve been traded before and that little sense of rejection is a crappy feeling, honestly. That’s what drives me. That’s what motivates me. I never want to get traded again.”

Playing defensive end in New England, Jones compiled double-digit sack totals (11.5 in 2013, 12.5 in 2015) in two of his first four seasons and outperformed the terms (5 years, approximately $16 million) of his rookie contract.

Due $7.8 million in the final year of that deal, the Patriots knew they wouldn’t be able to re-sign Jones and give him the raise that his performance warranted. More importantly, Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins also had expiring contracts and bringing them back was a priority.

So Jones was dealt away to the Cardinals. And at the time, he thanked Belichick for “not trading me to a crappy team.” But going to Arizona paid off in a big way as the Cardinals signing Jones to a five-year, $82.5 million contract extension in 2017.

Moving to linebacker, Jones has been extremely productive in Arizona, totaling 41 sacks in his first three seasons (including 17 with 28 tackles for loss in 2017) with the Cardinals. Despite reaching double-digit sack numbers in five of his seven NFL seasons, Jones says he learned another important lesson from Belichick, this one applying to his play on the field.

“It’s not about getting double-digit sacks,” Jones said to AZCardinals.com. “The big thing is just being consistent. Speaking from a coach’s perspective, you want a player that’s consistent. You want a player that you know what you’re going to get day in and day out, on and off the field. A lot of that gives credit to some of my numbers, and hopefully I can stay consistent.”

Whether it was intended or not, the Patriots showed Jones that he shouldn’t get too comfortable regardless of his production. His professional status can change at any time, even with three years remaining on a contract, especially if a team decides it needs to save money under the salary cap.

