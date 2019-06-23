Chez Reavie Caddie’s Salary: How Much Money Does Justin York Make?

The PGA Tour is a major grind for both players and their caddies, but once they get hot, it can lead to some big paydays for both parties. While caddies do receive a weekly pay, the bulk of their money is made off bonuses which depend on how well a player finishes on a weekly basis. For Chez Reavie, his caddie Justin York has managed to pick up a few nice paydays over the recent years.

Although the specific amount caddies receive on a weekly basis isn’t made public, the projected percentages they receive in bonuses has been reported. As Golfweek pointed out in a previous story, caddies will typically earn anywhere from five to 10 percent of a player’s winnings in each tournament.

They cited a story from Forbes which revealed how the breakdown and percentage are determined for each golfer. Caddies are believed to receive 10 percent if a player is able to win an event, seven percent for a top-10 finish and five percent for anything lower.

With that said, we’re going to take a look at how much York makes as the bag man for Reavie, by estimating the numbers over recent years.

Chez Reavie’s Caddie, Justin York, Estimated Salary

When evaluating Reavie’s results, there’s no question that York’s income is trending upwards at a strong rate. While PGATour.com shows the 37-year-old pro earned $331,623 in 2015, he’s progressively increased his earnings in the years since. This includes just north of $1.086 million in 2016, $1.819 million in 2017 and finally an impressive $2.7 million in 2018.

Going beyond that, Reavie has already earned more than $2.2 million in 2019 prior to the Travelers Championship wrapping up on Sunday, June 23. When looking at just the current numbers, York has surely seen a nice bump in pay over the most recent two years.

Based on the $1,819,207 Reavie made in 2017, York likely earned somewhere between $90,960 (five percent) to roughly $127,344 (seven percent). It could be more than that, but considering the golfer didn’t pick up a victory that year, based on the numbers above we capped the estimation at seven percent.

While those numbers are solid, they surely increased quite a bit in 2018, when Reavie posted two second-place finishes. Beyond that, he also made $2,700,018 over the span of the year, netting estimated bonus money for York likely between $135,000 (five percent) and $189,001 (seven percent).

Justin York’s Caddie Salary 2019

It’s worth noting that along with any bonuses, Golfweek previously detailed that caddies will make roughly $1,800-$2,000 per week, but much of that money will go towards travel expenses. Regardless, York is on pace to have a big year financially due to Reavie’s success thus far in 2019.

Along with Reavie’s $2,202,484 in winnings, he’s posted four top-10 finishes (set to become five after the Travelers Championship). This equates to $110,124 at five percent and $154,173 at seven percent in estimated bonus money for York. These numbers are set to jump quite a bit depending on how Reavie does on the final day of the Travelers Championship.

As Golf.com shows, first place pays out $1.296 million for the event while second brings a payday of $777,600. Based on those numbers, here’s a look at what York could earn off this tournament alone as Reavie’s caddie.

If Chez Reavie Finishes First: $129,600 (10 percent)

If Reavie Finishes Second: $54,432 (seven percent)

So if Reavie is able to win the event, it could potentially double York’s yearly salary thus thanks to one victory. Regardless, both Reavie and York will pick up a nice chunk of change at the popular tournament.

