Chez Reavie Career Earnings: How Much Prize Money Has Golfer Made?

There are some familiar names in contention at the 2019 U.S. Open. Gary Woodland is one of the top earners on the PGA Tour, and he tops the leaderboard at 11-under par. Justin Rose, at one time the world’s No. 1 ranked golfer, is just one stroke behind that. 2-time defending U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka is within striking distance.

A name you probably don’t know is Chez Reavie. He’s currently tied with Koepka, as well as Louis Oosthuizen, at 7-under par entering Sunday’s final round at Pebble Beach.

The 37-year old from Wichita is no slouch, as he’s earned $13,069,501 on the PGA Tour since turning pro in 2008. Add in his Web.com Tour earnings, and that number bumps up to $13,744,989.

Yahoo Sports has him slightly higher at $13,784,893.

His biggest paycheck came at the 2008 RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton, Ontario. He took home $900,000 in what is still his only PGA Tour victory. His other professional victories include the 2015 Small Business Connection Championship at River Run and the 2007 Knoxville Open, which fueled his $675,488 haul on the Web.com circuit.

For 2019, he ranks No. 48 on the money list with $1,620,612.

The other ways Reavie makes his money is through endorsements and speaking engagements. The Arizona State alum has a deal with the Diamondbacks to wear their “‘A’ logo on his Quagmire Golf shirts and feature the team’s ‘D’ snake logo on his Titleist golf bag,” according to MLB.com in 2009.

He is also represented by AthleteSpeakers for public appearances. His website states that he is available for “Corporate Appearances, Speaking Engagements, Meet & Greets, Autograph Signings and Endorsements.” He earns a booking fee, which is revealed over the phone.

Per his PGA Tour profile, he states cars as one of his main interests. It’s unclear if that interest extends into a collection, like Ian Poulter. He mentioned to PGA.com as a rookie that one of his favorite parts of being on the tour is the “courtesy cars.”

The food is the best, the courtesy cars are great and the crowds are big and into every shot. That was a huge change for me. The fans are watching your every move and cheer over the smallest things. A decent approach shot. A good lag putt. A fair bunker shot. They clap for everything. When you make a really good shot, then it’s a roar. I need more of those.

Should he take home the U.S. Open title, he will win $2.25 million in prize money. These are the full range of possibilities for him should he remain in the top-20, courtesy of CBS Sports.