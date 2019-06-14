Craig Kimbrell’s Signing Didn’t Do Much to the Cubs’ World Series Odds

The Chicago Cubs are in the midst of the greatest run of success in team history. The club has reached the postseason four years in a row for the first time and of course ended a 108-year championship curse by rallying from a 3-1 deficit to win the 2016 World Series.

So, why is Manager Joe Maddon somewhat on the hot seat this year and without a contract past 2019? It’s because Cubs management thought they were on the verge of a dynasty, but the team appears to be going backward. The Cubs returned to the NLCS in 2017 but were dominated in five games by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Last year, the Cubs blew a late division lead, gagged away a home NL Central one-game tiebreaker to the Milwaukee Brewers, and then were stunned at Wrigley Field in the Wild-Card Game by the Colorado Rockies.

Thus, Maddon is managing for an extension this year. His team has the starting pitching and offense to win a World Series. However, the bullpen was a major problem. That may have changed last week when the Cubs won the bidding for free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel. He was very much in demand when draft-pick compensation fell off last Monday. Kimbrel has 333 career saves, the most in MLB history by any pitcher through their 30th birthday (saves became official in 1969). His strikeout percentage of 41.6 is first among any pitcher with at least 500 innings.

Last year, Kimbrel had 42 saves, a 2.74 ERA and 0.99 WHIP for the world champion Boston Red Sox. So why did he go unsigned this winter? One reason was Kimbrel was asking for too much money. A second was that draft-pick compensation. Third, Kimbrel wasn’t sharp in the playoffs with a 5.91 ERA. He likely won’t be ready to join the Cubs for another two weeks or so, but he solidifies a bullpen that had 12 blown saves and a save percentage of 52 percent that was the second-worst in MLB when Kimbrel signed.

Kimbrel didn’t really move the needle on the Cubs’ World Series odds, though, as they are currently +1300 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Dodgers still appear to be the NL’s best team and they are +275 favorites at online betting sites to win their first World Series since 1988 despite just losing star shortstop Corey Seager to a fairly serious hamstring injury.

The Atlanta Braves (+1200) are also above the Cubs among NL teams, and the Braves recently got better by winning the bidding for free-agent starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel. He had been in the same boat as Kimbrel for the most part.

