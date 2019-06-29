Mavericks Salary Cap Space: How Much Money Is Available for Free Agency?

The future is now for the Dallas Mavericks, and the team will start looking to build around Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic in free agency.

But how much does Mark Cuban’s team have to spend as they try to build a contender?

According to Spotrac.com, the Mavericks have $46.9 million in practical cap space to work with this offseason.

The team has seven players currently signed to the roster for next season with an average age of 26.3.

Doncic is currently on his rookie deal, which gives the Mavericks a steal of a contract until likely 2022, when he becomes a restricted free agent and Dallas will look to lock him up long-term. His base salary will be $7.6 million next season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is currently the biggest contract on the roster. Hardaway was acquired from the Knicks last season in a deal that also brought over All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis.

Hardaway is set to make $18.1 million next season and could become an unrestricted free agent as early as 2020, with his final year being a player option worth $18.9 million.

When the team traded for Porzingis there was some risk involved. Not only was he coming off an ACL injury, but he is a restricted free agent this summer. However, the Mavericks are expected to offer the 7-foot-3 Latvian big man to a full five-year max contract worth $158 million, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

If he signs it — which appears imminent — it will move the cap numbers a bit, but give Dallas a strong, young nucleus to build a contender around.

Source close to @kporzee tells me his priorities are: 1. Get longterm deal done with Dallas ASAP. 2. Spend a big chunk of the summer training with @luka7doncic. Clearly he’s all in on Dallas and Luka. Why wouldn’t he be? — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) June 27, 2019

Dallas Mavericks Free Agent Targets

Some of the Mavericks free agent targets have already come off the board. Kemba Walker is reportedly set to sign with the Boston Celtics, while forward Nikola Mirotic has decided to sign with Euroleague club Barcelona instead of staying in the NBA.

Mirotic was the more shocking of the two moves, as Walker had been linked to the Celtics for sometime. Mirotic could have been an important piece for the Mavericks in a reserve role and has the same agent as Doncic.

Mirotic had played with three teams (Chicago, New Orleans and Milwaukee) the last two seasons, and might have just been more comfortable settling down in Europe. However, he left a bunch of money on the table. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Mirotic was in the market for $45-50 million for a contract with an NBA team.

Players the Mavericks could still target are feisty point guard Patrick Beverley or forward Tobias Harris. However, Dallas does not intent to pay Harris max-money, according to a report from Mike Fisher of DallasBasketball.com.

Guys like Bojan Bogdanovic or Malcolm Brogon would be interesting options as well for the Mavs.