Gary Woodland’s Sponsors: Logo on Shirt Part of Puma’s Folds of Honor Collection

Gary Woodland’s winged logo on his shirt is part of Puma’s Volition collection, one of the golfer’s main sponsors. If you thought it had a patriotic feel to it, you are correct as part of the proceeds go to benefit Folds of Honor. The organization focuses on providing for spouses and children of fallen soldiers, per the Folds of Honor website.

Since 2007, the Folds of Honor has carried forth this singular, noble mission. To provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members. Our motto says it best. Honor Their Sacrifice. Educate Their Legacy.

Woodland Was Wearing Puma’s Volition Collection at the U.S. Open Which Benefits Folds of Honor

Giving the fans a show and giving back through his apparel. @GaryWoodland has a 4 shot lead at the #USOPEN wearing our @VolitionAmerica Collection. A portion of the proceeds benefits the @FoldsofHonor.https://t.co/goFLwbjbrl pic.twitter.com/PgcosBuZew — PUMA GOLF (@PUMAGolf) June 15, 2019

Puma signed Woodland earlier in 2019 to be the face of their Volition golf collection. It is Puma’s special apparel with a patriotic design with Folds of Honor in mind. Puma Golf’s Dan Ladd explained why Woodland was the perfect golfer to represent the Volition collection in a press release, per Golf Punk.

“PUMA prides itself in not only aligning with stellar golfers and athletes, but great people as well. To that end, Gary is a wonderful addition to our Tour Team, and the perfect ambassador to lead our Volition America Collection on course,” Ladd said, per Golf Punk. “We’re excited to have him on the team and are looking forward to seeing him continue to play great in patriotic style.”

Here is how Puma describes the collection Woodland was wearing during the U.S. Open.

Volition proudly stands for the transformative power of individual choice and to making a difference. This patriotic ensemble of clothing and footwear honors our great country and the men and women of the military. The apparel, footwear, and accessories from this collection supports the Folds of Honor Foundation, which provides scholarships and assistance to the families of fallen and disabled servicemen and women.

Woodland Also Has an Endorsement Deal With Wilson

Woodland could be seen wearing Puma and Wilson logos throughout the U.S. Open. In addition to Puma, the golfer also has an endorsement deal with Wilson. Woodland announced he was using Wilson clubs via an Instagram post earlier this year.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining @WilsonGolf after working with them extensively the last few months. Their premium line of clubs and high-quality equipment will be integral as I continue to elevate my game. #WilsonStaff,” Woodland posted on Instagram.

The Golfer Had Custom Designed Puma Shoes with the American Flag for the U.S. Open

The golfer’s shoes even matched the Volition collection shirt that Woodland was wearing. Golfweek reported that Woodland’s stars and stripes shoes were a custom design for him to use at the U.S. Open.

“These @PUMAGolf PWRADAPT Leather shoes we made special for @GaryWoodland for this week. #USOpen,” Golfweek’s David Dusek tweeted.