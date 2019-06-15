Ibrahima Sow Is Sevilla Under-12 Player in Viral Photo

Ibrahima Sow is the Sevilla Under-12 player who is featured in a viral photo due to his immense size advantage over his rivals. Sow stands at 5-foot-7. On June 15, a photo of Sow playing for his team against Villareal went viral.

According to the Spanish tabloid Marca, Sow goes by the moniker “Ibra,” a possible reference to fellow giant striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

¡Él es Ibrahima Sow! Es senegalés, mide 1,75, juega en el Sevilla y se ha convertido en un jugador al que todos quieren ver en ‘LaLiga Promises’, el torneo Sub 12 donde participan los equipos de la Liga española en formato 7 contra 7. ▶️ https://t.co/jGwY0gJpoQ pic.twitter.com/Nw8uaOkx4d — Locos por el Fútbol (@LPEFecuador) June 15, 2019

The Marca article confirms that Sow is 12 years old. The report goes on to refer to Sow as being Senegalese and has played for Sevilla since 2018. Sow’s brother, Bakari, is also on Sevilla’s books and has scored 29 goals in the 2018/19 season.

You can see more of Sow in action for Sevilla here:

