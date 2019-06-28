LeBron, Anthony Davis ‘Ready to Recruit’ & Join Lakers’ Free Agency Meetings

The Los Angeles Lakers have now freed up the salary cap space in order to make a legitimate push for a max-level free agent. In turn, this means that the team is bringing all hands on deck in order to make it happen. With the Lakers expected to target top free agents such as Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving, it appears the team’s two superstars will be actively involved in the process.

This means that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will not only be recruiting, but both are reportedly willing to be a part of free agency meetings as well. As LakeShowWorld revealed, a conversation between ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Stephen A. Smith pointed to the willingness of both players to do so.

As seen above, the duo also specifically cite Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving as the two names which the Lakers are targeting currently. The team’s free agency focus can’t be considered all that surprising, as Leonard has been widely-viewed as the top target and name to watch, but there’s major competition on that front.

Lakers’ Free Agent Push to Focus on Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving

The outlook which was stated by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Stephen A. Smith makes sense for a number of reasons. Obviously, Leonard is arguably the top instant-impact player available in free agency, considering Kevin Durant could miss the entire 2019-20 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. Leonard’s star power was on full display during the Toronto Raptors’ impressive run which resulted in the team winning the 2019 NBA title.

As for Irving, he’s played with LeBron before and the two appear to have put aside any differences during the 2018-19 season. Beyond that, it was believed that the former Boston Celtics star wanted to play with Davis, so that could be another selling point for him in free agency.

But from the Lakers standpoint, Irving would also fill a major need, as the team doesn’t have a point guard on their roster at this point. Adding him would bolster their overall outlook and fill arguably the biggest area of need.

Anthony Davis Has Reached Out to Kawhi Leonard?

In an interesting report which came to light on Friday afternoon, it appears that Davis is among those who have reached out to Leonard prior to free agency. Arye Abraham reported the news, and also stated that Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka asked Kobe Bryant to touch base with the Raptors star as well.

I’m told that Anthony Davis has reached out to free agent Kawhi Leonard. Additionally, Rob Pelinka asked Kobe Bryant to reach out to Leonard, per a source close to the situation. — Arye Abraham (@arye_abraham) June 28, 2019

