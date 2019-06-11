Megan Rapinoe’s Pink Hair Offers Bold World Cup Look

Megan Rapinoe has never been shy about making bold statements and the USA forward is continuing this trend with pink hair at the World Cup. Rapinoe initially was still rocking her signature blond look but added some pink highlights as the team prepared for the World Cup in France. Rapinoe’s latest look is a bit bolder as she showed off a full pink head of hair as the USWNT took on Thailand in their initial match.

🇺🇸 With her indecipherable dribbling, intuitive through-balls & free-kicks, Megan Rapinoe is the last player you’d fail to notice on a ⚽️ field. We think the atomic chance of the USA flair factory gong unnoticed at this #FIFAWWC has just disappeared! 👉 https://t.co/C88jC7FylJ pic.twitter.com/VHEp1RINvh — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 10, 2019

Rapinoe has a passion for fashion and even started a clothing company called “re-inc” with some of her teammates and is the chief branding officer for the brand.

“If you think about other athletes such as LeBron James, Serena Williams, even Maria Sharapova, it’s the pay and power that they derive from their professional identity that qualifies them for whatever comes after, whether it’s fashion or film or something else,” Rapinoe told The New York Times.

Rapinoe is dating WNBA star Sue Bird who spoke to The Seattle Times about her partner’s love of fashion.

“Megan is very much into fashion. And I wouldn’t just call it clothing.” Bird explained to The Seattle Times. “She’s into everything — clothing, bags, shoes. She’s on top of the new stuff for sure. I love sneakers. My storage room is 75 percent sneakers.”

Back in 2015, Rapinoe posted on Twitter about being at the salon all day.

“When ya Dunn been at the hair salon all damn day,” Rapinoe noted on Twiter.