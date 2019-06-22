UFC Fight Night Moicano vs. Korean Zombie Odds & Betting Preview

It is rare for a UFC main event to feature two fighters coming off a loss. But that is exactly the scenario this Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 154 when featherweights Renato Moicano and Chan Sung Jung meet at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

The fifth-ranked Moicano (13-2-1) has suffered just two losses in his career to a pair of the top 145-pounders on the planet, so he is listed as a solid -210 favorite on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo scored a second-round TKO of Moicano at UFC Fight Night 144 on February 2 after the latter had earned back-to-back wins over Cub Swanson and Calvin Kattar. Moicano had previously lost to Brian Ortega via third-round guillotine-choke submission at UFC 214 for his first defeat in what earned both men Fight of the Night honors. He was off to an 11-0-1 start before that, capped by a split-decision victory against Jeremy Stephens at UFC on FOX 24 on April 15, 2017.

Meanwhile, the 12th-ranked Jung (14-5) is a +180 underdog at online sports betting sites and has dropped two of his past three bouts, most recently falling to Yair Rodriguez by KO at the 4:59 mark of the fifth round in the main event of UFC Fight Night 139 last November 10 in Denver. That fight was only the second for the “Korean Zombie” since he challenged Aldo for his featherweight title belt at UFC 163 five years earlier, which resulted in a fourth-round TKO loss for the Korean Zombie as a heavy underdog.

In the co-main event earlier on the 12-bout card, two ranked bantamweights will clash as well with John Lineker (31-9) taking on Rob Font (16-4) in a rematch. Lineker is ranked No. 10 at bantamweight and the consensus -200 favorite here despite losing to Cory Sandhagen by split decision in his last fight at UFC Fight Night 150 on April 27.

Font comes into this matchup as the 12th-ranked bantamweight and a +175 underdog after alternating wins and losses in his last five. He is coming off a unanimous-decision win over Sergio Pettis at UFC on FOX 31 last December 15 but has gone 4-3 in his previous seven starting with a loss to Lineker via UD at UFC 198 on May 14, 2016.

