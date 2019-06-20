Lakers Championship Odds Skyrocketed After Anthony Davis Trade

What, you thought it was going to be quiet around the Association following the Toronto Raptors’ historic NBA Finals victory over the Golden State Warriors last week? Hardly. The NBA has become a year-round news machine, more so than Major League Baseball, the NFL, or the NHL.

Over the weekend, news broke that the New Orleans Pelicans had traded superstar Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers to give Los Angeles arguably two of the five best players in the league in Davis and LeBron James. Boy, did it cost the Lakers a ton, though, as they surrendered three good young players in Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart along with three first-round picks. That includes the No. 4 overall selection in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

The Pelicans wanted to get a deal done before the draft so they could bring in potential selections for a workout and investigate possible trade possibilities with that pick. New Orleans also picks first overall and it’s 100 percent certain it will take Duke’s Zion Williamson there.

The Lakers are now favored on the 2020 NBA championship odds at +350 even though they missed the playoffs last year and now have little on the roster other than Davis, LeBron and Kyle Kuzma. The Lakers do have a nice chunk of cap space to potentially lure a marquee free agent. Someone like Kemba Walker perhaps.

Why did Los Angeles give up so much? Because the franchise can’t waste another year of LeBron, who is going to be 35 in December. Plus, the Western Conference is now wide open with the decimation of the Warriors (+1000). They have won the West the past five years but both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are free agents. Durant will likely miss all of next season with a torn Achilles tendon, while Thompson could as well with a torn ACL. So even if both re-sign, and many still believe Durant will leave, Golden State is surely taking a big step back next year.

The Toronto Raptors are +1000 to repeat at sports betting sites – those odds will shrink if star Kawhi Leonard re-signs and will get much, much longer if he leaves in free agency. It’s thought the only team Leonard might leave for is the Los Angeles Clippers (+1000). Their title odds would shrink if Leonard does sign.

The Milwaukee Bucks (+700), who lost to the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals, and Houston Rockets (+900) round out the favorites on those NBA odds. The Bucks have to re-sign All-Star guard Khris Middleton, among a couple of other key free agents. There have been reports of some in-fighting among Rockets stars Chris Paul and James Harden, so it’s possible Paul is traded this offseason because Harden isn’t going anywhere.

