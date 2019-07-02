Alex Morgan’s Birthday Prompts Perfect Twitter & Instagram Response

Alex Morgan is hoping to start her first day as a 30-year-old with another trip to a World Cup final. Morgan’s birthday is today (July 2nd), and the USWNT star had the perfect response on Twitter and Instagram. Morgan quote tweeted birthday wishes from the USWNT Twitter account but emphasized that she can celebrate her birthday in future years.

“Birthdays come every year. World Cup comes every 4 YEARS!! It’s aaaaaaall business today 😎,” Morgan tweeted.

As for Instagram, Morgan started her match day as she has prior to other games with a simple “LFG” (Let’s ——- Go) caption along with a photo noting her business-like mentality even on her birthday.

Alex Morgan Is Spending Her 30th Birthday Taking on England

tfw it’s your 30th birthday but first there’s some important business to attend to. Happy Birthday, @alexmorgan13! pic.twitter.com/vfW0S0MXhC — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 2, 2019

Morgan takes on England in the World Cup semifinal match on her 30th birthday. The USWNT striker appears completely focused on England, even if it is her birthday. Morgan is in a race with teammate Megan Rapinoe to win the World Cup golden boot, but she noted the most important thing is winning another title.

“My goal is to help this team win a World Cup,” Morgan said, per St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “As long as the goals continue to come then I’m happy. And that’s not goals continuing to come for me, but for this team. Right now, Megan Rapinoe has put this team on her back from Spain to France, and it’s going to take more players like that and a couple of other individuals each game to step up and really help carry this team. ‘Pinoe has done that in great fashion the last two games.”

U.S. manager Jill Ellis was complimentary of Morgan’s versatility and willingness to be unselfish.

“I think Alex has a balance in her game in terms of penetration and being able to, like she did in the France game, be more of a player that could hold the ball up for us, and that’s tough,” Ellis noted, per St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Sometimes you get one or the other and I think Alex has worked on that and has that balance.

Alex Morgan’s Husband, Servando Carrasco, Plays in the MLS for the L.A. Galaxy

Morgan’s husband, Servando Carrasco, is cheering on his wife from home. Carrasco plays in the MLS for the L.A. Galaxy and previously noted his only real chance to watch her play in France is if the team makes the final.

The couple is used to having a long-distance relationship as Morgan lives in Orlando where she plays in the NWSL, while Carrasco lives in Los Angeles. Morgan’s husband spoke with MLS Soccer about how proud he is of all of Morgan’s accomplishments.

“I’m not competing with her. I love her for the person she is, and what she accomplishes is almost secondary to that. Of course, I’m proud of her, there’s no doubt about it. When my nieces talk to her and they look up to her, that’s as good as it gets. I mean, the soccer stuff, yeah, for sure, cool. But to see her on the ‘100 Most Influential in the World’ in Time magazine? I’m like, damn. She’s making a difference.”