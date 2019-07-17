2019 British Open Odds: McIlroy, Koepka Betting Favorites

Last year, Italian Francesco Molinari surprised many by winning his first major golf tournament – the British Open – at the Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland. Molinari is hoping to become the first repeat champion since Irishman Padraig Harrington accomplished the feat back in 2008, but he will be challenged by many of the world’s top golfers starting Thursday at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. That includes someone who knows the course well in Rory McIlroy, the +800 favorite (bet $100 to win $800) on the 2019 British Open odds.

McIlroy set the record for lowest score ever at Royal Portrush when he was just 16 years old, shooting a 61 back in 2005. Fast forward to 2019, and the 30-year-old would love nothing more than to win his fifth career major there and second British Open. This is a homecoming for him in Northern Ireland, making him a sentimental favorite as well.

Molinari is a longer shot to win in consecutive years at +2500 on the golf odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, sharing those odds with a group including Americans Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schaufflele and Englishman Tommy Fleetwood. Another Englishman Justin Rose is ahead of them at +2000 at online sports betting sites, and they all follow several other big names in the field, with Americans Brooks Koepka (+1000), Dustin Johnson (+1600) and Tiger Woods (+1600) among the top challengers along with 24-year-old Spaniard Jon Rahm (+1600).

While Koepka, Johnson and Woods have all won major tournaments previously, Rahm is looking to do it for the first time in what has been his worst event historically. His best finish in the British Open was a tie for 44th two years ago at Royal Birkdale in England.

Koepka tied for sixth in the British Open two years ago too, and he has since won both the PGA Championship and U.S. Open – each for a second time. Johnson tied for second in 2011, but the 35-year-old has had a strong year so far with second-place finishes in the PGA Championship and the Masters earlier in 2019.

Meanwhile, Woods is a three-time winner of the British Open (2000, 2005 and 2006), although he has not played in a tournament since tying for 21st in the U.S. Open a month ago. The extra time off could benefit Woods, as he played in just one tournament last year between the U.S. Open and British Open, and he ended up tying for sixth.

