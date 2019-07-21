Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend, Jena Sims, Has Message About Relationship Status

Brooks Koepka’s girlfriend, Jena Sims, had a subtle message to those who have questioned the seriousness of her relationship status with the golfer. Sims made a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post during the week of The Open Championship.

“When the beach is rocky but your relationship ain’t 🙂,” Sims noted along with a picture of herself standing on a rocky beach.

Sims appears to be at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland cheering on the golfer. Sims posted photos all over Ireland to her latest Instagram Story including a stop at the Dunluce Castle. Here’s a look at some of the pictures from Sims’ Story.



Koepka has stormed back up the leaderboard at The Open Championship to put himself in striking distance for the final round. Koepka has already won four majors as a two-time winner of the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Three of these four victories have come since 2018 and the golfer has been in contention in nearly every major since his string of wins began.

Jena Sims Attended the ESPYS With Brooks Koepka

Sims was Koepka’s plus-one for the 2019 ESPYS where he took home the award for Best Male Golfer. Koepka was a nominee for the Best Male Athlete but lost out to NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Koepka posted a photo of himself with Sims noting it was a great night.

“What a night,” Koepka said on Instagram.

Sims has become a staple at PGA Tour tournaments and other major events like the ESPYS. She is a model and actress which gives her a bit of flexibility to travel as she detailed to Golf Digest.

“It’s so fun. I’m pretty lucky that my actual job isn’t a 9 to 5, so it really gives me flexibility to go out and watch Brooks,” Sims explained to Golf Digest. “This week, I had an audition in the city, so I was able to go watch Brooks [at Glen Oaks in Long Island] and then I went. But it’s nice. I love being able to support Brooks and watch him because he’s so talented. It’s so much fun to watch him.”

Jena Has Appeared in a Number of Movies Including Entourage & Sharknado

According to IMDB, Sims has shared the screen with top actors like Morgan Freeman and Robert De Niro. Sims’ appearances include Sharknado and Entourage. Angel Investors and Valet Boys are Sims’ current projects. Sims also has a background in pageants and was named Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007, per Golf Digest. Koepka and Sims met at the 2015 Masters which held significance for the actress given she is from Georgia.

“We met at the 2015 Masters,” Sims noted to Golf Digest. “And that’s so special because I’m from Georgia, so it’s perfect. We were on Hole 7, which I don’t even remember, but he’s like, ‘Oh, I remember what you were wearing, where we were standing, everything.’ It was cool. We hadn’t dated since then. We were just friends at that point.”