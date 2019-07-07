Australian Cameron Boyce Is Not Dead: Cricket Fans Thought He Died

As news spread of 20-year-old actor Cameron Boyce’s death, cricket fans mistakenly thought that it was Australian cricketer by the same name who had passed. A death hoax began to spread and confusion increased as concerned Instagram followers wrote “RIP” on the cricketer’s most recent Instagram post.

Earlier today, mere hours before actor Cameron Boyce’s death was confirmed, the cricketer coincidentally posted a photo on Instagram. The post was a black and white picture of Boyce holding his baby daughter. The caption was a simple heart emoji. In response, Boyce quickly began to garner likes on the photo as well as comments from fans writing “RIP” below the caption; others were quick to point out that he was not the Cameron Boyce who had passed away in an attempt to quash the rumor.

Boyce has not yet commented on the mix-up or clarified any confusion on social media.

At 10:28am ET, ABC shared the news of actor Cameron Boyce’s death with the public. In a statement, his family told the publication “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.” Australian Cameron Boyce last updated his social media at around 7am ET, which likely contributed to the mix-up and false assumptions.

According to Cricket.com, Boyce is a 29-year-old bowler who was born in Charleville, a town in Queensland, Australia. Boyce is currently on the roster as number 13 for the Melbourne Renegades cricket team; he made his “Big Bash Debut” on December 20, 2013.