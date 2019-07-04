Kawhi Leonard’s Raptors Pitch With Drake’s Offer Could Top Lakers

Kawhi Leonard’s return to Toronto featured everything we did not expect complete with a helicopter flyover, and the Raptors may just be keeping the All-Star. The Raptors pitch meeting included Drake with an offer to be involved in OVO Sound, per Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard.

“Kawhi Update: Raptors had strong meeting yesterday. Drake heavily involved. Talked of having Kawhi involved w/his OVO record label. Kawhi in deep soul searching. Wants Lakers but wants to make sure Big 3 will fit/work. Clippers out. It’s btwn Lakers & Raptors. Very close,” Broussard tweeted. ‘

In addition to the Drake tidbit, we learned that the Clippers appear to have been eliminated from the Kawhi sweepstakes. There is no July 4th announcement expected, per Fox Sports’ Cris Carter.

“Breaking news: After very impressive meetings with the Toronto Raptors and others yesterday, reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and his team haven’t made a decision and there won’t any announcement TODAY. Enjoy the 4th of July #KawhiWatch,” Carter tweeted.

Drake is the Raptors’ Global Ambassador and his record label has naming right for Toronto’s practice facility. Drake posted a photo with Leonard after the Raptors championship parade.

“My take away from the day today is these pictures will never fade away and we can’t even be topped by the Macy’s Day…👌🏽,” Drake noted on Instagram.

The Raptors Have a “99.9 Percent” Chance to Sign Kawhi Leonard, Per Reports

Things appear to be trending in the right direction for the Raptors. ESPN’s Jalen Rose reported that Toronto has a “99 percent” chance to re-sign Leonard.

“The exact quote from Jalen: ‘What I’m 99% hearing is that Kawhi Leonard will be returning to Toronto and signing a 2-year contract, just completed his 8th season, that will put him at 10 years and put him in position to get largest maximum deal for a player of his tenure,'” USA Today’s Dan Wolken tweeted.