After the rush of free agent signings by the Lakers in the wake of the Kawhi Leonard decision, the roster is nearly filled out. With just three available spots left – including one two-way spot – the Lakers are mostly looking to add depth at this point in free agency.

The most significant hole to plug for the Lakers is the role of backup small forward behind LeBron James. While James is capable of playing 30+ minutes per night, his age needs to be factored in and the Lakers need a reliable backup who can give them quality minutes while James gets his much-needed rest.

Lakers’ Projected Final Roster: Kyle Korver Among Top Free Agency Fits

* – Denotes Projected Starter

PG: Rajon Rondo*, Quinn Cook, Alex Caruso

SG: Danny Green*, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Troy Daniels

SF: LeBron James*, Kyle Korver (projected FA signing), Talen Horton-Tucker

PF: Anthony Davis*, Kyle Kuzma, Jared Dudley

C: DeMarcus Cousins*, JaVale McGee, Tyson Chandler (projected FA signing)

Two-Way Deals: Zach Norvell Jr., Devontae Cacok (projected Two-Way signee)

Lakers Remaining Projected Free Agency Signings

While Korver isn’t technically a free agent yet, he is most likely a being bought out of his contract after being traded and once Korver hits the open market, expect the Lakers to step in and make a play. Korver isn’t the best defender but still has the ability to stroke from deep and on a second unit heavy with shooting, his presence should fit right in.

Along with Korver, the Lakers might be looking to add one more big man and Tyson Chandler seems to fit the bill well. Chandler likely won’t see many minutes as the last man off the bench but can provide valuable leadership to a team with a fairly large number of newcomers. The Lakers have done a surprisingly good job of keeping at least SOME roster continuity in free agency and the addition of Chandler would only help bolste that.

Last among the projected signings, the Lakers still have an open two-way roster spot. Devontae Cacok has been an impressive small-ball big man throughout Summer League so far and has a work-rate on the court you simply cannot teach. He makes his presence felt the second he checks in and is at the heart of impact plays on both sides of the ball. His game is a bit raw and he tends to be foul prone but if he can learn to stay on the court he could emerge into an actual contributor for the Lakers if his development keeps up.

While already signed, it might be worth keeping an eye on rookie Two-Way player Zach Norvell Jr. – who has been showing out in Summer League. Norvell has shown the ability to score efficiently at all three levels and in the lone game he struggled to score, he excelled as a playmaking option. Norvell is nursing a day-to-day injury in Summer League but if he continues his hot hand into training camp and beyond, he could find himself on the receiving end of a promotion from his Two-Way deal by the end of the year.