Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup: LeBron James at PG Among 3 Options

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to enter the 2019-20 NBA season with plenty of talent and a few question marks. Fortunately, the bulk of their questions appear to be more focused on the roster and starting lineup construction. Specifically, the idea of LeBron James starting at point guard has been a hot-button topic among fans.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported previously that James may wind up starting the season at point guard. He stated that the new-look Lakers have “the intention” of rolling LeBron out as the primary ballhandler. While head coach Frank Vogel went on to admit that no final decision had been made about that during a 2019 NBA Summer League game broadcast, it’ll be an interesting debate.

With that said, we’re going to take a look at a few ways the Lakers’ starting lineup could look heading into the upcoming season. The first is with point-LeBron running the show, although Rajon Rondo is also a strong. option.

Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup With LeBron James at Point Guard

*Notates expected starter

C: DeMarcus Cousins*, JaVale McGee

PF: Anthony Davis*, Jared Dudley

SF: Kyle Kuzma*, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Talen Horton-Tucker

SG: Danny Green*, Avery Bradley, Troy Daniels, Alex Caruso, Zach Norvell Jr. (Two-Way)

PG: LeBron James*, Rajon Rondo, Quinn Cook

If the Lakers do opt to roll with LeBron at point guard, it allows them to get DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green all in the first five with him. That’s incredibly appealing, and it would also make it so that the second unit has a strong core which features Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The Lakers have depth at both guard spots and small forward, but figuring out how to approach their big men could be tough at times. Last season, Kuzma saw minutes at center in small-ball lineups and that could be an option once again this season. Beyond Cousins and Davis, the Lakers have only two legitimate “bigs” in JaVale McGee and Jared Dudley.

Lakers Roster & Lineup No. 2: Kyle Kuzma as 6th Man

C: DeMarcus Cousins*, JaVale McGee

PF: Anthony Davis*, Jared Dudley

SF: LeBron James*, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Talen Horton-Tucker

SG: Danny Green*, Avery Bradley, Troy Daniels, Alex Caruso, Zach Norvell Jr. (Two-Way)

PG: Rajon Rondo*, Quinn Cook

Another option to pivot off the idea of James playing point guard would be to put the veteran in Rondo with the first five. In order to do that, it would mean making Kuzma the sixth man, which seems like somewhat of a longshot. The problem is, the Lakers have too many talented forwards and the alternative would be putting Kuzma at shooting guard and having Danny Green as the first player off the bench.

If the Lakers went that route, they’d have one of the biggest starting lineups in recent memory, but either of these options could potentially work. I do like the idea of Kuzma as the primary option with the second unit and first player off the bench. He’d have more shot attempts and would be the focal point of the offense at that point.

Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup No. 3: Anthony Davis at Center

C: Anthony Davis*, DeMarcus Cousins, JaVale McGee

PF: Kyle Kuzma*, Jared Dudley

SF: LeBron James*, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Talen Horton-Tucker

SG: Danny Green*, Avery Bradley, Troy Daniels, Alex Caruso, Zach Norvell Jr. (Two-Way)

PG: Rajon Rondo*, Quinn Cook

I don’t view this as being a very realistic outcome, especially after hearing Davis talk during his introductory press conference.

Davis spoke about his role when asked by reporters about the idea of playing power forward vs. center. When the topic came up, the recently-acquired star made it known that he prefers playing power forward but admitted he’d be willing to play the five if Vogel and the coaching staff needed him to.

“I like playing the four, I’m not even going to sugarcoat it, I like playing the four. I don’t really like playing the five. But if it comes down to it, coach and you need me to play the five, then I’ll play the five.” Davis told reporters with a laugh.

While this is an unlikely outcome, it could be an option to start games and then have Cousins come off the bench very early on while Davis shifts to the four spot.

