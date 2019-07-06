LeBron James Hat: LeBronLand New Era Summer League Cap Meaning Revealed

While everybody is talking about the Earthquake in Las Vegas during the New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans NBA Summer League, LeBron James had the fashion statement of the night.

Did you happen to take a look at his purple LA hat?

LeBron James with the @NewEraCap Sticker on the cap! Hip hop is still undefeated. pic.twitter.com/3JyVkFjeqm — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) July 6, 2019

Sitting courtside with new Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis, James and The Brow appeared together publicly for the first time while watching the New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans’ Summer League game.

The game showcased the marquee matchup of Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett’s NBA Summer League debut.

According to the LA Times’ Tania Ganguli: James arrived for the previous contest to watch the Lakers play. He stayed throughout their 96-76 loss to the Chicago Bulls. But he didn’t leave right away when their game ended.

Also worth noting:

Pelicans guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart arrived between games, heading straight to James to say hello to their former teammate. They each greeted each other with hugs. Three weeks ago, they had been traded to the Pelicans for star forward Davis.

As for LeBron James’ wardrobe: His purple hat is a tribute to Los Angeles.

The purple cap had a gold LA embroidered in the center. The cap also feature a logo of the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings.

Another noticeable logo on the hat was the logo for DisneyLand; except it said: LeBronLand.

A cursory search via New Era’s website showed that that hat was unavailable online.

I reached out to a rep at New Era who stated that LeBron James’ hat was custom made.

In fact, that LeBronLand hat is the official roll out for James’ new LeBronLand clothing line.

LeBron James & Jason Kidd – https://t.co/uSJQb1jJ2f Spoken into existence since November! pic.twitter.com/kvAWG66Wq6 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) July 6, 2019

This is not the first time LeBron James has made a fashion statement during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Last summer after agreeing with the Los Angeles Lakers just two weeks prior, James made his first public appearance since signing with the Los Angeles Lakes by wearing a pair of Just Don “Lakers” shorts with the iconic yellow and purple color theme.

The shorts were etched with the web store’s patented logo design strewn across the front — a style that was translated over many of Just Don’s high-priced athletic apparel and has since become a brand staple.

The $500 shorts were out of stock and sold out within minutes of James making his grand entrance at Las Vegas Smmer League.

Despte the Earthquake in Las Vegas, LeBron James and Anthony Davis sitting courtside at the NBA Summer League was a good showing.

The duo are now awaiting the decision of Kawhi Leonard who is deciding whether he’ll sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers or Toronto Raptors via NBA free agency.