Yesterday, LeBron James made some headlines for taking over the layup line in his son, Bronny’s, AAU game where he promptly threw down some vintage highlight-reel dunks. However, James wasn’t done commandeering the spotlight on the evening and would make some waves for a hilarious mid-game celebration.

LeBron James Loses Shoe Celebrating Insane Alley-Oop in Son’s AAU Game [Watch]

After an incredible through the legs pass into high-flying alley-oop, James sprinted onto the court to celebrate with the team. Hilariously, in the process, James lost his shoe – what looked to be the LeBron 16 Lakers colorway. While Bronny’s team quickly helped to recover the King’s shoe as he tried to leave the court, he wasn’t necessarily done celebrating. Pulling off a karate kick on his way off the court, LeBron wound up going back to celebrate a bit more after a timeout was called.

The James family now heads into the final day of the Las Vegas Classic AAU tournament where by all accounts, Bronny’s team has been utterly dominating the competition. In addition to simply winning their game, Bronny threw down a thunderous dunk to ice the game towards the final buzzer – showing off the elite athletic genes that run in his family.

LeBron James Possibly Eyeing Chance to Play Alongside Son

With three more years (technically two and a player option) left on his deal, LeBron’s next possible free agency comes fairly close to Bronny’s expected entry date into the NBA. Expected to graduate in the class of 2023, James becomes a free agent in either 2021 or 2022. While Bronny may need a year or two of college – depending on his development – he could theoretically jump to the NBA straight out of high school given the new rules.

As a result, expect LeBron to primarily take one or two-year deals after his current contract with the Lakers is up in order to keep his options open for whenever Bronny tries to make his assault on the NBA. Bronny is still incredibly young and has a long ways to go in order to prove that he is an NBA caliber player, however, at 14 he is showing some extremely promising signs and it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that he could follow a similar path to the NBA that his father did.

Given how far away from the NBA Bronny still is and the uncertainty surrounding just where exactly he falls in his recruiting class, this might not be a reasonable possibility. Especially if Bronny ends up becoming a player who needs a few years of collegiate basketball to help prepare for the NBA, LeBron’s time might simply run out before the two have the opportunity to cross paths. However, don’t be surprised if Bronny can show he is capable of an early jump to the NBA for the two to try and get a few years in playing alongside one another. If it comes to fruition, it would go down in NBA history as the first time a father-son duo shared the court together.