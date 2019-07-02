Browns’ Star Myles Garrett Defies Gravity in Training [WATCH]

Myles Garrett does things on the field that very few can do. It’s what made him a Pro Bowler last season for the first time in his career with the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett gets to that level with his training, which coincidentally, features many things that very few people can do and requires freak athleticism.

Garrett posted videos on his Instagram on Tuesday leaping onto a padded box that’s waist-high on the defensive end (he’s 6-foot-4). The kicker is that he does it holding a pair of 50 pound dumbbells in each hand.

Oh sure now @MylesLGarrett literally steps it up – adding another 10” of padding and 50 pounds in each hand. And he’s barely even sweating. I just broke a sweat in the shower! pic.twitter.com/IxcMd6i3LA — Nicholas A. Kovach (@TheKovach) July 2, 2019

Garrett also posted a video squatting with 675 pounds, calling out his defensive line buddy Larry Ogunjobi, who’s also a very, very strong man.

Myles Garrett with the 675lb squat 🤯@MylesLGarrett 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/CFHbJ1gKHE — The Lefkoe Show (@LefkoeShow) July 2, 2019

Big Larry responded, posting a video with 725 pounds and winning the battle … for now.

Myles Garrett Primed for Huge Year With Cleveland Browns

The hard work has started to pay off for Garrett, who heads into 2019 coming off of his first Pro Bowl season. He notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, earning him a second-team All-Pro nod.

What’s crazy is that the former No. 1 overall pick might just be scratching the surface — a scary thought for the rest of the league.

The former All-American at Texas A&M made some headlines this offseason for saying that former defensive coordinator and interim head coach Gregg Williams limited him during the season, telling him to only use two pass-rush moves. “I hopefully have more freedom to be the player I want to be,” Garrett said. “[Former defensive coordinator and interim head coach] Gregg [Williams] was more like: ‘You win with these two moves. I don’t want to see anything else out of you.’ It’s kind of hard with two moves.” Browns Made Huge Defensive Line Additions This Offseason

Garrett will have the company of some former Pro Bowlers on the line with him. The team made moves to acquire defensive end Olivier Vernon and sign free agent Sheldon Richardson this offseason to bulk up the defensive line. With that kind of help, the Texas A&M product could be in for another massive season.

“To a man, you can ask those guys. I expect our defensive line to be the strength of our football team,” Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said. “Nobody wants to talk about them, but I expect them to be the strength of our team”

That’s not to forget about Ogunjobi, who Garrett has pegged as a breakout candidate this season.

“I don’t think people have been able to see all of Larry,” Garrett said this offseason. “I think that first year we both were just getting our first looks at the NFL. Some people come in and have this gigantic splash, some people just got to smoothly transition into it and I think he made that large leap last year, he was just a little bit hindered (by a torn biceps). I think he’s out for a breakout year.”