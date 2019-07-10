Shaun Livingston Waived By Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are planning to waive veteran guard Shaun Livingston, a key cog during the team’s title runs.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Tuesday evening that Livingston would be looking for a new team next season.

Livingston, 33, was due to make $7.7 million this season. He’s guaranteed more than $2 million of that money, which the Warriors will spread out over the next three seasons.

Wojnarowski noted that Livingston still hopes to play in the NBA and would be a key piece for a contender looking to add an experienced guard off the bench. He’s averaged around 15 minutes per game the last two seasons with the Warriors. There were reports that Livingston could call it a career following last season.

“It’s just all the signs on the wall,” Livingston told The Athletic. “And just more so from a physical standpoint. If I’m healthy and having fun, then I want to play. But physically, if I’m not … Like, I put so much work in my body just to get back to playing basketball, let alone get to this point where I’m at.”

Shaun Livingston’s Long NBA Career

Livingston played in 64 games last season, averaging four points 1.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds. He’s played for nine teams over his long NBA career. Livingston was drafted No. 4 overall in the 2004 draft by the Los Angeles Clippers.

If he’s looking to come full circle, the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George led Clippers could be among the contenders looking to add the veteran guard.

Livingston won three championships with the Warriors, coming aboard for the 2014-15 season. He called playing with the Warriors “basketball nirvana.”

“Honestly, I tell people this, especially the young guys, Golden State, this is like basketball nirvana,” Livingston said. “The opportunity to play for this organization, live in the Bay Area, great fans, great ownership, committed to winning, coach that knows what he’s doing and superstars that are selfless. We have a great situation.”

The the team success was special for Livingston because there we doubts he’d ever play again following a horrific knee injury in 2007. He injured almost every part of his knee, and was told by doctors there was a chance he’d need to have the leg amputated.

Golden State Going in a New Direction

With a roster in flux following the departure of Kevin Durant, the Warriors are looking to shed cap space following a sign and trade for D’Angelo Russell, who signed a max contract with the team. Perennial All-Stars Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are also on max deals. According to Spotrac, Curry, Thompson, Russell and Draymond Green take up roughly 81% of the team’s cap space.

The Warriors also traded veteran Andre Iguodala — the 2015 NBA Finals MVP — to the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason. The team will retire both Iguodala’s No. 9 and Kevin Durant’s No. 35 when they move into the Chase Center next season.

“He has been absolutely vital to our success during five consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals and three championships,” Golden State majority owner Joe Lacob said of Iguodala in a release. “We thank Andre for all of his contributions and look forward to seeing his number in the rafters at Chase Center.”

Among the other former Warriors on new teams are Jordan Bell, Quinn Cook and Damian Jones.

