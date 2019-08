The Cleveland Browns move on with running back Duke Johnson on Thursday as they traded him to the Houston Texans for draft picks. The trade comes just as the preseason kicks off with 11 games tonight.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirms the details of the trade:

Compensation update: Texans traded a conditional 4th-round pick in 2020 that can become a 3rd-round pick to the Browns for running back Duke Johnson, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 8, 2019

