Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Breaks Silence Regarding Contract Holdout [LOOK]

Ezekiel Elliott has finally spoken.

Currently in the midst of a contract holdout as he sits out the Dallas Cowboys‘ entire preseason, the fourth-year running back finally opened up to Maxim magazine during an interview.

Surprisingly, the two-time Pro Bowl running back went on record as saying that he wants “to be a Cowboy for life.” But he also warned that even the greatest back in NFL history, Emmitt Smith, didn’t end his career in Dallas. He basically left open the possibility that he could leave the Cowboys.

Check the quote out for yourself.

“I love playing for the Dallas Cowboys, I love the organization, my teammates. I do want to be a Cowboy for the rest of my life and hopefully that’s a possibility,” Elliott said. “But even Emmitt Smith, the greatest running back ever, ended up going to play a couple of years for another organization. So it’s just the nature of the game, but I want to be a Dallas Cowboy for as long as I can.”

Even Emmitt Smith Ended His Career With Another NFL Team

For those that don’t remember, Smith — the NFL’s all-time leading rusher — spent the last two years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. This was after winning three Super Bowls, an NFL MVP and being named a five-time All-Pro, while also breaking the NFL’s rushing record with the Cowboys during his 13 seasons with the franchise.

In other words, yes, Elliott is right on the money here. If Smith can end up departing the Cowboys, so can Elliott. This is a business, after all.

Ezekiel Elliott Wants to Be Highest-Paid RB in NFL

The 24-year-old running back recently rejected the Cowboys’ most recent offer, which would have made him the second-highest paid running back in the NFL. Considering the Los Angeles Rams‘ Todd Gurley is the highest-paid back in the league at roughly $15 million person and the New York Jets‘ Le’Veon Bell is at around $13.1 million per season on average, Elliott would have made somewhere in the neighborhood of $14 million per season.

Needless to say, Fox Sports Radio’s Clay Travis absolutely blasted the young running back for rejecting the offer, citing that running backs aren’t valued at all in today’s NFL.

“Ezekiel Elliott has turned down the Dallas Cowboys’ offer to make him the second-highest paid running back in the NFL,” Travis said on his Outkick the Coverage show. “Zeke has made an utterly ridiculous decision.” “He has two years left on his contract. He is getting huge dollars, which are not justified, based on the value of the running back position right now. … Jerry Jones needs to be smarter than this; he doesn’t need to pay Ezekiel Elliott even as much as he has offered right now. That is ridiculous. Makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. Walk away, Jerry Jones. Let Tony Pollard run behind that Dallas Cowboy offensive line. He will do incredibly well for you, and a lot of people will legitimately be saying — instead of in a joking fashion — ‘Zeke who?’”

With that said, although this has been a bumpy road for both sides, Jeff Darlington of ESPN believes that a deal will get done between both sides sooner rather than later.

A source tells @JeffDarlington that the Ezekiel Elliott deal "is getting done." pic.twitter.com/IIpHlzdfsh — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 22, 2019

While one would assume that the Cowboys and Elliott will get a deal done in the coming weeks, one also has to realize that Elliott will walk away from the Cowboys if he has to.

