Dallas Cowboys’ Emmitt Smith Airs out New York Jets RB Le’Veon Bell

Emmitt Smith wants you to know the Le’Veon Bell is nothing like him.

For those keeping score at home: Bell is now a member of the New York Jets after sitting out all of last season.

Smith, a Dallas Cowboys legend was asked if he would ever sit out an entire season like Bell did last season when he was a member of the Steelers.

Smith made it clear that he and Bell cannot be mentioned in the same sentence as him.

“You can’t compare him to me,” Smith, an NFL Hall of Famer told Voice of the Fans’ Cameron Buford.

“So, we got different things. Everyone wants to compare this to that to try to draw their own conclusion which is false. That is what I would call negative or false information. There is nothing similar about my situation, nor Zeke’s situation or Melvin Gordon’s situation. So, you can’t even compare it, although the press would love to. But the reality is there is a distinct difference between what they’re doing and what I have done. If you dig deeper you will find out that I was never a holdout, although the propaganda said I was a holdout. But the reality of the fact is my contract was fully fulfilled and negotiated. When you don’t have a contract and you are unemployed all you can do is negotiate.”

Negotiated he did!

In 1993, Smith negotiated the largest contract for a running back. In fact, Smith got a four year, $13.6 million deal.

Le’Veon Bell is not the only person, place or thing that Emmitt Smith has been vocal about.

Smith also weighed in on Dallas Cowboys running back, Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott, the NFL’s leading rusher has held out from Cowboys training camp and the NFL’s preseason.

If you’re keeping score at home: Elliott has two years remining on his rookie contract and is scheduled to make a base salary of $3.8 million this season.

He will make $9.09 in 2020 on that deal. Elliott had until August 7th to earn his benefits for this season.

For those tardy to the party: While Elliott continues to hold out, the Saint Louis, Missouri native has delayed his option to become an unrestricted free agent by at least another year.

“I think the Cowboys should pay him,” Emmitt Smith also told Cameron Buford.

“I think if you look at the scheme of things where things are today, leverage is the most important thing that we all have. You lose leverage, you lose opportunity. The Cowboys have leverage, they are going to lessen your opportunity. So, you have to strike while the iron is hot. There are so many options that the Cowboys have that he doesn’t have. Everyone in the world wants to talk about what he should do because they are not in his position. As a former player when are in that position when you have leverage you need to take advantage of the opportunity. I think people are going to test how far he is willing to go like they did with Le’Veon Bell. How far are you willing to go.”