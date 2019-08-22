Derrius Guice Fantasy Outlook: When to Draft Redskins RB

Coming out of LSU as one of the top running backs in the 2018 draft class, Derrius Guice was set to turn the Washington Redskins offense into overdrive as a rookie.

In the first preseason game of the 2018 season against the Patriots, Guice was still getting his feet wet with six carries for 19 yards when he broke loose. Guice burst down the sideline for 34 yards, but the play was negated on a holding penalty.

Following the tackle out of bounds, Guice was hobbled and did not return to the game. The day after, his rookie season was over as quickly as it began with a diagnosis of a torn ACL.

It has been a long road back for Guice who suffered infections from his surgery and had to endure three additional procedures, further complicating and delaying his recovery. His motivation has never wavered as he inches closer to an on-field return. But after this setback, is Guice ready to be among the top NFL running backs?

College Dominance

In three seasons at LSU, Guice amassed 3,074 rushing yards in 35 games along with 29 touchdowns. Averaging 6.5 yards per carry, he was the first player in SEC history to have three or more games with 250-plus rushing yards.

His combine numbers showed his downfield speed though some were concerned he lacks true athleticism and strength given his past struggles with injuries.

What’s Concerning?

Given Washington has a guy like Adrian Peterson to help manage the workload, Guice won’t be getting as many bruising carries and hits as he would without a similar back on the team. That said, his recurring knee injuries may still be a problem should his volume of carries increase.

While getting more touches is a good thing for fantasy owners, Guice’s longevity for the season may take a bit of a blow. The plan originally was to make Guice the early-down bruiser in the Redskins offense, using him as a compliment for a receiving back.

But Guice is still a bit flawed and that came to the forefront in his first exhibition appearance. He had some issues identifying gaps on runs up the middle, but anything to the outside he was able to split the seem for extra yardage.

He’s also not a huge receiving threat, so it’s unlikely he would produce a fair amount of auxiliary yardage in the passing game.

Should You Draft Guice?

Running back is one of the biggest point-producing positions and fantasy and likely the one you address first. So it’s important to make sure you don’t strike out when picking the right one.

In the case of Guice, sure he’s got the speed and ability to put up 1,000 yards this season. But here’s why you might want to stay away.

With Peterson also in the backfield, it might take away from the number of carries Guice would have if he was the primary back. There’s also the case of Washington’s offensive line.

Losing someone like Trent Williams is going to impact the production of the entire offense, Guice included. It’s less about whether Guice can bounce back and more about the protection and holes that will open from the offensive line.

So before you take Guice as an RB1, think about the team aspect first.