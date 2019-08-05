Joe Johnson an Option for the Lakers’ Last Roster Spot?

While no longer in the NBA, former All-Star Joe Johnson has shown the world that he is anything but washed up. Playing in the Big 3 league, Johnson is torching defenders whenever he sets foot on the court and has shown that he still has the skill to go out and absolutely get buckets.

With a number of teams looking for a solid veteran to bring off the end of the bench, the Lakers included, Johnson might actually have an opportunity to find his way back into the NBA. That said, it is unknown if Johnson is even looking to get back into the league after a long 17 years spent playing across seven different teams.

Follow the Heavy Los Angeles Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Joe Johnson an Option for the Los Angeles Lakers’ Last Roster Spot?

If Johnson is interested in making a return to the league, the Lakers make a logical fit. They have been widely reported to be interested in making a run at Andre Iguodala should he hit the buyout market and Johnson offers a similar veteran presence off the end of the bench. Iguodala is a bit more polished in the defense and rebounding areas but Joe still has Iggy in the bucket-getting department.

Johnson struggled a bit towards the end of his career but for the majority of his time in the league, Johnson was a reliable three-point threat – something that should come in handy for a Lakers team looking to keep the floor as open as possible. While never known as an elite defender, in a specialist role off the end of the bench he wouldn’t be tasked with overly difficult assignments and could theoretically be hidden from better players. It isn’t realistic to expect him to chase younger wings around the court but he likely would be able to avoid being put in this position with the right game-planning.

Lakers Roster Right Now

Currently, the Lakers roster is nearly filled up with 14 of 15 spots taken along with both two-way contracts accounted for.

PG: Rajon Rondo, Quinn Cook, Alex Caruso

SG: Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Avery Bradley, Troy Daniels

SF: LeBron James, Jared Dudley, Talen Horton-Tucker

PF: Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma

C: DeMarcus Cousins, JaVale McGee

Two-Way: Zach Norvell Jr., Kostas Antetokuonmpo

Exhibit 10: Devontae Cacok, Jordan Caroline, Aric Holman

The Exhibit 10 players shouldn’t be expected to outplay anyone with a guaranteed contract and steal away a roster spot but keep an eye on Cacok and Caroline in particular down at South Bay this season. Both players could be in for a massive developmental year as they both offer tremendous upside but have some major holes in terms of the refinement of their respective games.

Talen Horton-Tucker, the Lakers’ second-round draft pick, is also an interesting prospect moving forward. Despite lacking ideal forward size, Horton-Tucker is built like a truck and looks to be an NBA ready defender and interior finisher. Given the rotations, he might end up seeing some time in South Bay (similar to Wagner last year) in order to get some developmental time on the court.