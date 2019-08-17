Michael Jordan’s Bulls Teammate Sounds off on MJ & Team’s Competitiveness

Six NBA World Championships, multiple MVP awards and more, Michael Jordan was the man on the basketball court.

Respectfully, he’s still the man today in business, legacy and brand.

On the court, MJ was so good that the Detroit Pistons’ Jordan Rules defensive scheme was used to limit MJ’s effectiveness on offense.

The Bulls combatted that with the Tex Winter’s implemented triangle offense, an offense predicated upon reading defenses and complex passing and cutting patterns.

Chicago struggled with the Pistons from 1988-90 before having a turnaround in 1991.

The Bulls swept Detroit in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals, progressed to the NBA Finals and beat the Magic Johnson-led Los Angeles Lakers.

Jason Caffey played with MJ during the Chicago Bulls during their second three-peat from 96-98.

For those keeping score at home: Caffey was the Bulls’ 20th pick in the 1995 NBA Draft.

Caffey averaged 7.3 points per game during the Bulls’ second consecutive championship run in 1996–97.

On the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Caffey and I discussed that Bulls locker room and just how great His Airness was.

Check out our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You won two championships with the Chicago Bulls with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Tell me a little bit about that experience. What was it like stepping into the gym with Michael and Scottie?

Jason Caffey: It was a great experience first and foremost. I came out of the University of Alabama a very athletic kid. When I stepped on the floor with those gentlemen it felt like I couldn’t jump anymore or I didn’t have my speed. They were so much more athletic at the time because they’ve already came into their grown man strength and I hadn’t. So it humbled me. A very humbling experience.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You talked about the Chicago Bulls and playing with Michael Jordan. You played with Dennis Rodman as well. In your estimation because you won two championships together, what about Michael made him special? What about his competitive drive makes him special?

Jason Caffey: Michael was not afraid to take on anyone. Any players in today’s game, you find it hard because a lot of players like to lead by example. Michael not only led by example, but he was willing to voice out his opinion. Opinionated players sometimes get the raw end of the deal. Terrell Owens is another Alabama boy, great player, but maybe too hard on his teammates. However, if he would’ve been winning championships like Michael: does he go down as retiring or go down for one of the greatest leaders in football history? So it’s a unique line that you have to walk when looking at what Michael did and he just wasn’t afraid to do it.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: The Bulls two three peats one with Horace Grant, the other with Dennis Rodman. Horace told me on Scoop B Radio that Michael during practice was the devil. For you, what was he like in practice?

Jason Caffey: He was like a marine general to me. He took no trash, each practice was harder than every game. Michae; believed that if you practice every practice at game speed the game will just rollover to you. It naturally did to us. I loved it, he pushed me to places I never would’ve been pushed before and he’s one of the real reasons why I’m surviving today because of the things I learned from Michael Jordan.