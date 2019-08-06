Myles Garrett Opens up to Browns Legend Joe Thomas

It seemed only appropriate that Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas would be the one to deliver some good news to the team’s fans.

While interviewing Browns star Myles Garrett on NFL Network’s Inside Training Camp, Thomas — a 10-time Pro Bowler during his career in Cleveland — and his co-host Colleen ask the defensive end how he’s doing after sitting out two consecutive training camp practices this week with what was reported to be a knee injury.

Garrett said it’s nothing to worry about.

“I’m just trying to get me some rest days to prepare for the Week 1 of the preseason. Make sure that I go out there and work crisp,” Garrett said. “I’ll be fine.”

Thomas asked if Garrett was going to be out on the field for the Browns first preseason game against the Washington Redskins on Thursday.

“I’ll be out there, showing flashes,” Garrett said. “I’m not trying to show too much of what I got going on.”

It’s comforting to hear, considering the entire Browns starting defensive line missed practice on Tuesday. Larry Ogunjobi also missed the session, while Sheldon Richardson (abdomen) and Olivier Vernon (hamstring) have been sidelined for multiple practices.

Myles Garrett Looking to Reach Full Potential Under Steve Wilks

Garrett, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, made some headlines this offseason for saying that former defensive coordinator and interim head coach Gregg Williams limited him during the season, telling him to only use two pass-rush moves.

“I hopefully have more freedom to be the player I want to be,” Garrett said. “[Former defensive coordinator and interim head coach] Gregg [Williams] was more like: ‘You win with these two moves. I don’t want to see anything else out of you.’ It’s kind of hard with two moves.”

That’s a scary thought for the rest of the league, considering Garrett is coming off of a Pro Bowl season where he notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, coming up just a half-sack short of the tying Reggie Camp’s 35-year-old single-season franchise record.

Thomas dove into Garrett being able to have more freedom under first-year defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. While Garrett is embracing playing under Wilks, he commended his teammates for being difference makers.

“All those guys can provide pressure and get to the quarterback themselves,” Garrett said. “It’s never going to be anybody getting double teamed or triple teamed where they can key on one guy. (Wilks) scheme allows us to get after the passer, allowing us to call our own games and just play what we are seeing. It’s instinctive and allows for more freedom and creativity to get to the quarterback.”

Myles Garrett Has Big Props For Larry Ogunjobi

Richardson and Vernon were big-name acquisitions in the offseason, but Garrett has been vocal in his support of defensive tackle Ogunjobi.

Ogunjobi is entering his third season and collected 5.5 sacks a year ago. Adding to the degree of difficulty, the former third-round pick played the end of last season with a torn bicep.

“I don’t think people have been able to see all of Larry,” Garrett said this offseason. “I think that first year we both were just getting our first looks at the NFL. Some people come in and have this gigantic splash, some people just got to smoothly transition into it and I think he made that large leap last year, he was just a little bit hindered (by a torn biceps). I think he’s out for a breakout year.”

