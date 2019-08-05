Who Fits Best at Left Tackle for the Patriots?

After the New England Patriots signed Tom Brady to a contract extension, their next step in ensuring the quarterback’s longevity is filling the left tackle position.

With the departure of behemoth Trent Brown on a record deal with the Oakland Raiders, the Patriots need to make up for Brown’s pocket protection as well as his run blocking. New England has experimented with a few options at the position so far this preseason, but it’s still up in the air who will take the spot.

Guard Joe Thuney, who played left tackle in college, is a candidate to move outside especially after his blocking of Aaron Donald in the Super Bowl. Isaiah Wynn still looks like the prime candidate as he works back from an injury that cost him his rookie season. And throughout training camp, it was Dan Skipper taking reps at the position and looking like a decent option as a backup if needed.

Much of the outside news is still revolving around a trade for Washington lineman Trent Williams who is seeking a trade from the Redskins. The Patriots’ extension of Brady has freed up the cap space to make this move, but will the sides get one done is the question.

But who is the best fit for the position?

5. Yodny Cajuste

The co-Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year was a solid pickup by the Patriots on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. But the tackle has missed time in preseason recovering from offseason quad surgery and has a past littered with various injuries.

He’s a long-term project for sure, but certainly one with a big upside should he overcome his injury history. He’s got the size, reach, and strength to fit well at the left tackle position, that is if he sees the field.

4. Dan Skipper

He’s been a great story through camp, and the 6-foot-10 lineman exceeds the height of Brown from last year. The main issue with Skipper, though, is his lack of experience at the NFL level. A practice squad member across the league for two seasons, he has yet to see game action.

In training camp, he has gained the appreciation of Bill Belichick for his hard work. Skipper seems to be coming into his own in the Patriots system, a sign of good things to come for the lofty lineman.

3. Isaiah Wynn

While the injury to his Achilles has certainly thrown a wrench into his development, the former first-round pick is still one of the favorites to take the position. But at 6-foot-2, his size doesn’t match your typical NFL left tackle, though his 33-inch reach is above average for the position.

It’s not an issue of whether he’ll be cut, he’s likely a lock to make the roster. It’s more of an issue of making him an interior lineman on the left side and shifting Thuney to the outside. Either way, Wynn has shown some versatility, enough to impress the coaching staff for a potential starting job.

2. Trent Williams

He’s one of the top tackles in the game and he’s bound to be moved before the start of the regular season. But Williams, 31, might be too much of an injury risk for the Patriots to take a chance on.

Injuries have hindered his ability to play a full season since 2013. While the Patriots have options to fill in, Williams might be too much money to risk missing significant time.

Williams allowed one sack all last season – the only sack he has allowed in his last 28 games. According to Pro Football Focus, Washington’s offense was overall better, especially in the running game, when Williams is on the field.

1. Joe Thuney

Thuney has played left guard his entire NFL career but his experience at tackle is encouraging enough for the Patriots to consider moving him. Besides, he took on Aaron Donald one-on-one in the Super Bowl and won twice preventing any hurries, despite allowing the Rams lone sack.

The third-year man has been one of the most consistent offensive linemen for the Patriots. He allowed only three sacks, eight QB hits, and 11 pressures all season long and only missed 12 snaps during the year.

